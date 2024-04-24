Twins' Jhoan Duran pitches an inning in rehab assignment
Twins closer Jhoan Duran is inching closer and closer to a return.
Duran pitched an inning for the Triple-A St. Paul Saints in a 15-9 victory over the Rochester Red Wings Tuesday night at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minn. Duran threw 27 pitches in his outing, 15 of which went for strikes, while allowing four hits and two runs. He struck out three.
Duran previously threw 21 pitches to live batters last week before Friday night's Twins game against the Detroit Tigers. He was scheduled to throw 20 pitches, but wanted one more, a sign that Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said "tells you he's feeling good."
Baldelli said then that he expected Duran to get a couple rehab outings before returning to the Twins. Duran, 26, had a 2.45 earned-run average last season, striking out 86 batters while allowing 46 hits and 25 runs across 62 1/3 innings. Last July, Duran threw the fastest pitch in the majors in five years when he delivered a 104.8 mph heater.