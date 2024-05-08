Mariners pitcher suffers scary injury in bang-bang play vs. Twins
Tayler Saucedo went down with a leg injury after a bang-bang play at first base.
In this story:
Mariners pitcher Tayler Saucedo went down with a scary leg injury after a bang-bang play against the Twins Tuesday night in Minneapolis.
Saucedo went down in the eighth inning after trying to get Austin Martin out at first base, and his injury resulted in Max Kepler scoring the game-tying run from third base as Saucedo collapsed to the dirt in pain, with the ball lying next to him with no chance for him to make a play on Kepler at home.
The 30-year-old pitcher is currently in his second season with the Mariners. The extent of his injury is unknown, but he was able to gingerly walk off the field with help of trainers.
Published