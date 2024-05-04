Twins take another hit with Brock Stewart landing on injured list
Stewart has been a dominant option out of the bullpen.
Friday was a painful day for the Twins with two key players landing on the 10-day injured list.
First, Byron Buxton hit the IL with right knee inflammation. And not long after the Twins announced that standout reliever Brock Stewart was heading to the IL with right shoulder tendinitis.
Stewart had gone 25 consecutive appearances without allowing a run before he allowed a solo homer in Minnesota’s win over the White Sox earlier this week.
With Stewart out for at least 10 days, the Twins have recalled lefty Kody Funderburk from Triple-A St. Paul.
While the Stewart loss is significant, the recent return of Jhoan Duran and the call-up of Jorge Alcala should help alleviate the issue.
