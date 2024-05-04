Twins take down Red Sox to extend winning streak to 11
Make it 11 consecutive wins for the red-hot Minnesota Twins as they clipped the Boston Red Sox 5-2 Friday night in Minneapolis.
The game's lone run through the first six innings was scored in the third inning when Eddy Julien singled between short and third into the outfield grass to score Willi Castro, who started the inning with a double.
The game got off to a rocky start when Boston leadoff hitter Jarren Duran reached on a fielding error by Carlos Correa, and the Red Sox quickly had runners at second and third with nobody out following a double by Rafael Devers. But Chris Paddack struck out Tyler O'Neill and the next two batters didn't get the ball out of the infield and Paddack left the runners stranded.
Paddack then settled in, allowing just one more hit over six shutout innings. Griffin Jax then struck out the side in the seventh before the Twins erupted for four runs in the bottom of the seventh, highlighted by a two-run single by Ryan Jeffers and a bases-loaded pitch clock violation that brought in another run.
Devers got the Red Sox within three with a two-run double in the eighth, but Jhoan Duran blew away the Sox with a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his second save of the season.