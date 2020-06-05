A Conversation With: Barons GM Jonathan Nelson (Part 3)

I had a great time conversing with Birmingham Barons president and general manager Jonathan Nelson about everything from Michael Jordan, to MLB rule changes, to the most dominant minor league player he watched play (Mike Cameron).

In the final part of our conversation, I wanted to find out what the role of a minor league GM is, especially in the time of a pandemic where nobody is quite sure if baseball at any level will even be played in 2020.

Also, what is the general value of minor league baseball in the community?

I also asked Jonathan what he feels most people get wrong about Birmingham.

And per tradition (that started a couple months ago when I started writing for South Side Hit Pen) I asked my guest for a music recommendation, and it's one he says he's never shared before.

If you've been here for all three parts, thank you.

If this is the first part you're checking out, thank you. If you're having a dream right now where you're reading this ... WAKE UP, you're just having a bad dream!

Anyway, I hope you enjoy part three of my conversation with Jonathan Nelson.

