South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
News
History
Games

A Conversation With: Barons GM Jonathan Nelson (Part 3)

Sam Sherman

I had a great time conversing with Birmingham Barons president and general manager Jonathan Nelson about everything from Michael Jordan, to MLB rule changes, to the most dominant minor league player he watched play (Mike Cameron).

In the final part of our conversation, I wanted to find out what the role of a minor league GM is, especially in the time of a pandemic where nobody is quite sure if baseball at any level will even be played in 2020. 

Also, what is the general value of minor league baseball in the community?

I also asked Jonathan what he feels most people get wrong about Birmingham.

And per tradition (that started a couple months ago when I started writing for South Side Hit Pen) I asked my guest for a music recommendation, and it's one he says he's never shared before. 

If you've been here for all three parts, thank you.

If this is the first part you're checking out, thank you. If you're having a dream right now where you're reading this ... WAKE UP, you're just having a bad dream!

Anyway, I hope you enjoy part three of my conversation with Jonathan Nelson. 

Further reading 
A Conversation With: Barons GM Jonathan Nelson (Part 1)
A Conversation With: Barons GM Jonathan Nelson (Part 2)

Comments

Features

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Today in White Sox History: June 4

Dick Allen's Chili Dog Game ... and a first for an SSHP editor

Mark Liptak

1983 White Sox suffer tough loss to 1970 Orioles in Dream Bracket

The Winning Ugly crew loses a 3-2 series lead in Baltimore

Jim Turvey

2020 OOTP sim: The White Sox lose the pitching duel

Dallas Keuchel goes the distance, but Danny Duffy and Whit Merrifield stun the South Siders

Ashley Sanders

Today in White Sox History: June 3

A slip and fall fumbled away a possible 1963 pennant

Mark Liptak

2020 OOTP sim: Infield dinks doom White Sox

Royals nibble and chip their way to a seven-run seventh to win

Brett Ballantini

Andrew Perez's diary: Paciencia y fe

The best advice our White Sox reliever-writer ever got in his career came from his grandmother

EL_Platano_Perez

2020 OOTP sim: YoYo rakes, and the Sox take the series!

Have a game against the Minnesota Twins, Yoán Moncada!

Ashley Sanders

11 Half-Innings to a Championship: 2005 ALCS Game 5

Joe Crede tied the game in the seventh and then put the Chicago White Sox ahead in the eighth, sending them to their first World Series in 46 years

Trevor Lines

by

WIN05

2020 OOTP sim: Madrigal's bomb in the 12th secures another win over Minny

White Sox take sixth of eight against the first place Twins

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: May 31

Brian Downing has an eventful debut against the Detroit Tigers

Mark Liptak