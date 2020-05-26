South Side Hit Pen
A Conversation with: Barons GM Jonathan Nelson (Part 1)

Sam Sherman

I've only been to Birmingham once, and only for about half a day, but it became quickly apparent it was a place where I wanted to spend more time. The Barons have been the longest-standing minor-league affiliate of the White Sox, and few have been as close to the team as Jonathan Nelson, who started working in ticket office in 1993 and worked his way up to president and GM. 

In this three-part series, we discussed everything from rule changes, to the most dominant minor league player he saw, and if he thinks there will be a minor league season this year. 

Oh yeah, and you-know-who, that former Birmingham Baron, Michael Jordan, who has been on the front of everyone's minds lately? Well, Jonathan was front and center that whole season back in 1994, and has some incredible MJ stories. 

Enjoy part one of my conversation with a true southern gentleman, and the pride of Fairhope, Ala., Jonathan Nelson. 

