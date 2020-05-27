South Side Hit Pen
A Conversation With: Barons GM Jonathan Nelson (Part 2)

Sam Sherman

I'm the kind of person who genuinely enjoys baseball games, no matter the length. Bring me your three and a half hour affairs, and I will consume them with pleasure. With the push from some to shorten the length of games, and hopefully attract a younger audience, we have seen numerous proposed rule changes to the game of baseball. 

Minor league baseball has been, and will continue to be, a testing ground for potential new MLB rules. I wanted to get Jonathan's thoughts on that, and if he wants to see the game changed in any capacity. We also find out who he considered to be the most dominant minor league player he's ever seen. 

*Spoiler* It's not Gordon Beckham! 

Enjoy part 2 of my conversation with Jonathan Nelson.  

 

