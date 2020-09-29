SI.com
South Side Hit Pen
HomeFeaturesHistoryMinorsGamesNews
Search

Lucas Giolito Dazzles as White Sox Take Game 1 vs. Athletics

Brett Ballantini

As much as Tim Anderson may have telegraphed it, Oakland A's manager Bob Melvin was gambling with his pick of Jesús Luzardo to start Game 1 of the Wild Card series.

The lefthander was bounced from his start with one out in the fourth inning, achieving considerable swings-and-misses. However, what the White Sox didn't miss, they hit hard—Adam Engel twice, with a solo homer that broke the ice on scoring in the second, and a double that knocked Luzardo from the game in the fourth.

Flip side, Lucas Giolito sidestepped the trap that can sometimes be his first inning, going 1-2-3 while working quickly despite getting squeezed on some borderline calls. Oakland was getting some hard contact as well, and Giolito wasn't falling back on strikeout stuff early, whiffing just one of the first 10 batters he faced.

In fact, Giolito took a perfect game 76 pitches into the seventh, and was just one of five pitchers to take a perfect game into the seventh in MLB postseason history. Ironically, just as the ESPN broadcast started flashing those perfect game stats, literally the pitch they did so, Tommy La Stella grounded a ball back through the box for the first hit of the game.

In case there were any early jitters for the White Sox hitters, dueling MVP candidates Tim Anderson and José Abreu both singled in the first.

Leading off the second inning, Engel took a 96 mph, thigh high, middle of the plate Luzardo fastball out for the first run of the game, on an 0-2 pitch at that. Engel seemed to say WHOA after making contact and watched the track of the ball, and he hit home plate after a brisk sprint around the bases with a loud LET'S GO! 

An inning later, José Abreu knocked a two-run shot in roughly the same spot—about 30 feet farther.

Meanwhile, Giolito was dealing, as he took until the last out of the fifth before Jake Lamb barreled him up—but Luis Robert gobbled it up with a sliding catch in left-center.

Yasmani Grandal added an insurance run leading off the top of the eighth, crushing a home run deep to right field. 

In the bottom of the eighth, the A's rallied to drive Giolito from the game after two hits and a walk against eight Ks through seven. Oakland answered the insurance run with an RBI ground out from Ramon Laureano, but Evan Marshall and Aaron Bummer otherwise limited the damage.

Alex Colomé came on for an efficient save, with a perfect ninth.

In the other game in Chicago's bracket, Houston knocked off the Twins, 4-1.

THANKS FOR READING SOUTH SIDE HIT PEN
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Mark Liptak
Mark Liptak

And as much as I rip on the Sox manager, deservedly so, you have to give him credit. He benched Encarnation and he benched Mazara, two stiffs. Now do it again tomorrow please, and get Eloy out there as the DH.

Mark Liptak
Mark Liptak

The Sox followed Joe Maddon's mantra today, "Try not to suck!"...LOL

"Winning is fun; fun is winning..." - Ozzie Guillen.

Now, wrap this up before a game #3 and they'll have to beat a former Sox pitcher to do it. I'm sure the GM is hoping so, he traded the guy in an awful deal for Shark.

Games

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Playoff Gamethread: White Sox at A's, Game 1

Eloy Jiménez is out, Leury García is in, and the excitement in Oakland begins this afternoon!

Leigh Allan

by

Trevor Lines

Thank you

No matter the result, covering the Chicago White Sox has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. And here at SSHP, we're only just getting started.

Sam Sherman

by

Tommy Barbee

From the Locker Room: Pito at Peace

The MVP favorite is just going to keep doing what got him here for the Chicago White Sox.

Brett Ballantini

From the Locker Room: Dallas Keuchel is Ready to Roll

The veteran, starting Game 2, is feeling great—and so is his White Sox team.

Brett Ballantini

Sharing Sox No. 4: The Playoffs Are Here!

So here we are, 12 years later ...

Leigh Allan

Yoán Moncada Can Be Sleeper Breakout In AL Wild Card For White Sox

Nello Rubio

Lucas Giolito: Looking Back, and Looking Ahead

Approaching his first postseason start, take a trip down memory lane and revisit the ace's 2020 season, including a no-hitter and two career-high tying strikeout performances.

Janice Scurio

Know Your Enemy, Playoffs Edition: Oakland A's

Some people are fans of the Oakland A's. We here at SSHP are not. Here's your postseason preview, so that Chicago White Sox fans can get to know their enemy.

Colleen Sullivan

Ricky Speaks: "I Told Them They Battled Their Asses Off"

The Chicago White Sox manager is somber, but determined to rally his troops as the second season begins.

Brett Ballantini

by

Brett Ballantini

With 60 Games in the Books, the Real Ride Begins

Enjoy this playoffs week, Chicago White Sox fans. It’s been long overdue.

Tom Borowski

by

Brett Ballantini