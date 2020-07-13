South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
News
History
Games

Summer Camp Diaries: Life finds a way

Janice Scurio

The first White Sox game I attended was on June 23, 1996, a day game vs. the Seattle Mariners: The thrilling walk-off win in the 10th inning, on a Ray Durham double. The Coca-Cola giveaway jersey that I loved so much, I insisted in wearing it in a school photo. (No, you may not see it.)

What I'll remember the most about that day, however, was the song Nancy Faust was playing on the organ as I stepped onto the 100 level concourse for the first time: The theme from Jurassic Park, which is still one of my favorite movies to to this day. 

And as I settled into the press box at Guaranteed Rate Field for the first time during Summer-Camp-Presented-By-Camping-World, no dinosaurs were present, but those memories of being an awe-struck 10-year-old seeing the field for the first time came back. Why? Much like the 1994 movie's theme of humans dealing with natural disaster, I began to evaluate my presence at the ballpark, and role in MLB's experiment as someone who talks about — and writes about baseball.

I was well aware why I was there: to be the eyes and ears of White Sox fans eager to hear about player development, which is an immense privilege that I do not take lightly. However, with the spikes of infection across the country and the inconsistencies of testing across MLB, I think often about how the entire 60-game season could be shut down at any given moment, just like how spring training abruptly ended in mid-March. Grinding the phrase "the new normal" further into the ground seems to be a Sisyphean task: What's normal today could well, be even worse tomorrow. 

"Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should" is an Ian Malcolm quote that's thrown around in jest when people think they've gained control over science — is it applicable to baseball in a global pandemic? As writers, we will need to carefully watch our language and make sure we treat players opting out with understanding, empathy, and privacy, where applicable. While we're telling these stories, it should be as important to care for a player's well-being as much as we care about their performance.

To get my mind off velociraptors and Wayne Knight as Dennis Nedry, let's talk a little bit about Sunday's intrasquad match. 

Perhaps the biggest storyline was Dane Dunning, whose recovery from Tommy John surgery in March 2019 appears to be complete. Before he was shut down in June 2018, Dunning did particularly well, going 5-2 with a 2.76 ERA in 116 innings for Double-A Birmingham. Sunday, Dunning threw three scoreless innings, striking out one and walking none. 

Below is Dunning's take on the no-fans-in-the-stands situation, as every player seems to have commented thus far:

Though his performance was impressive today, his goals are to just make the squad and make his major league debut, as he's only started in the minors:

On the other side of the coin was the anticipated return-slash-sort-of-debut of Gio González, finally in a White Sox uniform after 16 years. González is finishing completion of rehab from a shoulder injury, and tipped his cap to both dugouts in a feigned attempt to encourage crowd noise. 

In the first inning, González was the victim of a leadoff infield single legged out by Leury García, followed by consecutive walks to Andrew Vaughn and Zack Collins. Yermín Mercedes singled, scoring García. Eventually working out of that jam, the damage was fortunately limited, and induced some ground outs and pop-ups for the rest of his outing. González ended up pitching three innings, which was the most he's worked since the 2019 season.

The triumphant return of Tim Anderson's bat flip was heard 'round the world on Sunday afternoon as he took an Evan Marshall pitch and blasted it, followed by a midseason-form STICK TALK, all while appropriately dressed in a "Change The Game" workout shirt. 

As if that was not enough, TA sent us home at the end of the scrimmage with another dinger to think about on the walk back to 35th Street, this time off of Carson Fulmer. Anderson now leads the White Sox on the home run leaderboard, with three.

Andrew Vaughn also homered, his first in the four intrasquad games thus far: 

Because it's always a good time to talk about Yermín Mercedes, it's a an even better time to announce that he drove in two runs with a single, and made a spectacular sliding catch to rob Eloy Jiménez of a hit. And maybe his future isn't at catcher. But maybe third base? Left field? Yermín can truly do it all. 

Life ... finds a way.

For those of you missing the intrasquad action, hold on to your butts: beginning tomorrow, the Summer Camp games will be streamed on NBC Sports Chicago. Check out the schedule below:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Conversation With: Danny Farquhar

The former White Sox reliever turned Winston-Salem Dash pitching coach knows a thing or two about beating the odds. We talk about battling adversity, his role in exposing the Astros and his love of a certain Broadway musical that he's been watching twice a day since its release.

Sam Sherman

Today in White Sox History: July 12

More All-Star highlights, including a big Mark Buehrle win in 2005

Mark Liptak

Earplugs, anyone?

Chicago White Sox pitcher Reynaldo López vows to drown out any empty-park chirping in this bizarre 2020 season

Brett Ballantini

Nomar Mazara is looking for damage

Fine-tuning his swing, and eschewing singles for extra bases, are keys to the clubber's 2020 approach

Brett Ballantini

Luis Robert sets social media aflame

His latest extraordinary act? Hitting an intrasquad home run falling down

Brett Ballantini

by

Schoolly_D

Rain Delay Theater: Summer Camp Edition

During the first ever (maybe) intrasquad game rain delay during a pandemic, some thoughts on the positive (and, unfortunately, negative) reactions to Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech's decision to sit out the 2020 season.

Sam Sherman

by

WIN05

Super Joe Speaks: I'm smiling under my mask

Plenty of WOWs for Luis Robert, and praise for Reynaldo López and Nomar Mazara too

Brett Ballantini

by

Tommy Barbee

Today in White Sox History: July 11

Frank Thomas gets powerful in All-Star play

Mark Liptak

Hard Karl goes soft

Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodón fashions a fine outing, and spends his session flipping feist for fun

Brett Ballantini

Frank Menechino's Deep Thoughts: Will guys pimp home runs?

The Chicago White Sox batting coach brings color and enthusiasm to the Summer Camp dais. And remember, he's "only happy when he's pissed"

Brett Ballantini