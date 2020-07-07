It’s been 16 years since the Chicago White Sox selected Giovany Aramis González out of Monsignor Edward Pace High School, in the First Round (38th overall) in the MLB draft. Gonzalez was initially scouted as a lefty arm with a special changeup and sharp breaking curveball, and decent control that didn’t waver, even when facing older competition. His breaking ball was once touted as the best in all of baseball, as former teammate Dallas Braden described. Excitement surrounded young Gio; he was a valued top prospect, and would soon find his way to the White Sox rotation.

And then he was traded.

It was announced in 2005 that Gio would be shipped off to Philadelphia with Aaron Rowand, in a move that would bring the power of Jim Thome to the White Sox lineup. And just like that, one of the top arms in the system was now in the throes of the National League, soon to be forgotten by White Sox fans in the joyous aftermath of a World Series championship.

Gio’s departure from the White Sox system was not long, however; he was traded back from Philly in December 2006, along with Gavin Floyd, this time for Freddy García. And soon after, in 2008, yet another trade, to the Oakland Athletics as part of a lamentable package for Nick Swisher.

Already traded three times among three clubs and barely 22 years old, Gio finally made his major league debut with Oakland on August 6, 2008, at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

... It could have gone better.

Gio allowed four earned runs in six innings, taking the loss. Yet he bounced back and found himself an All-Star in 2011, striking out a career-high 197 batters. Later, he was part of a trade that was regarded as perhaps one of the best for the Washington Nationals: in his time with the Nats, he touted an 89-65 record, including a stellar 2012 season where he led all of baseball with a 2.82 FIP.

In what could have been a vision of White Sox future back in 2016, it was then the veteran Gio was introduced to highly-touted Nats prospects Reynaldo López and Lucas Giolito.

In his final full season with the Nationals, González finished his 2017 with a 2.96 ERA in 201 innings pitched.

And then Gio found out he was traded (yes, once again) to the Milwaukee Brewers in late August 2018. News broke of the deal as Gio was watching a Lorenzo Cain at-bat from the Nats dugout, as the Brewers just happened to be in D.C. for a series. He’d have a short walk to the visiting clubhouse, becoming Cain’s teammate the next day.

González helped propel the Brewers to a whirlwind 2018 postseason with a gustatory second-half effort. Though only pitching 25 innings in five starts, he touted a 2.13 ERA and a 2.49 RA9, taking into account some improvement in control during that second half, where he walked only 10 batters.

Similar to teammate Dallas Keuchel, the memory of a belated start on the 2019 season is fresh in González’s mind.

Though it was rumored that he’d be brought back to Milwaukee for a full season in a Brewers uniform for the 2019 season, González instead signed a minor-league deal with the New York Yankees that made him an insurance plan with injuries befalling CC Sabathia and Luis Severino early in the season. His contract allowed him to opt out if he was not called up by April 20; the Yankees never made that call.

While with the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate in Scranton-Wilkes-Barre, he made an impact on the Yankees’ minor leaguers by buying them sneakers, a Street Fighter arcade machine for the clubhouse, along with meals. Four days after González was released, Milwaukee asked him to return on a one-year deal, where he finished the year with a 3-2 record in 17 starts, and a 3.50 ERA in 87 innings pitched.

When the White Sox announced they had signed González to a one-year deal (second-year option), it was almost as if his story was coming full circle; he would be returning to the team that had drafted him 16 years ago, following a trade history that resembled a winding road going in unpredictable directions, then finally leading him back to the beginning.

Was Ken Williams playing 3D chess, thinking four trades ahead? The 2004 Gio González was supposed to go places, but where does the 2020 Gio González fit into the White Sox and their plans for world domination?

Beyond being an inexpensive option, González could have been a viable lefty and No. 4 in the rotation, assuming the season would have started in late March while Carlos Rodón still was working on returning. With the season now starting on July 24, and what appears to be an abundance of pitching options, this could very well work for a White Sox rotation experimenting with tandem starts, as Gio is unlikely to eat innings. It could be an advantage that he’s reunited with Yasmani Grandal, as the two should be familiar with working together last year in Milwaukee.

We (or maybe just I) could spend all day recalling the success González has had in his career. Though his breakthrough 2011 and 2012 seasons seem like a distant memory, Gio could return to his 2018 second half form where he did well for Milwaukee, touting a career-low 0.947 WHIP. Although coming off of a shoulder injury he would still significant recovery time, relief work could also be a possibility: in eight games out of the pen, González has limited hitters to a .213 average in 91 plate appearances. Either way, it’s likely González's pitch count will be kept low anyway, as he has been injury-prone the last few years and missed the first few weeks of spring training due to shoulder discomfort.

Control was his big issue last year in Milwaukee, but González has always had high walk counts; even looking at his All-Star seasons, he still led the AL in walks, and led the NL in walks in 2017. The two pitches touted as his bread-and-butter in his prospect days are still pretty effective. An uptick in use in his changeup last year was interesting to find; it was his most-used pitch in 2019, with an interesting whiff percentage of 36.1, which is the highest it’s been since 2015. Though González's use of his curveball has dropped considerably, it still has some high spin, limiting hitters to a .209 average last year.

Through his long career, he’s been known for cool shoes, high socks, and a sense of humor. Gio’s success in his third stint with the White Sox lies within remaining healthy, and rediscovering the pitcher he once was. His recent resurgence up in Milwaukee will have to continue in the added context of a shortened, 60-game season.

With so many variables in place influencing the outcome of what feels like a forced experiment, anything at this point feels possible.

Gio had his first media session of Summer Camp today. The most delightful pull runs above, but enjoy the full Q & A below, courtesy of the Chicago White Sox: