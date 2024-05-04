Marlins Made Surprise Blockbuster Deal; Could Yankees Call About Another?
It sounds like the Miami Marlins may be open for business.
Miami entered the 2024 season with high expectations after a strong 2023 campaign but has been dreadful. The Marlins currently currently are in last place in the National League East with a disappointing 9-25 record.
The Marlins have been mentioned in trade rumors on numerous occasions already this season due to their struggles and it looks like they are approaching a rebuild. The trade deadline is a few months away but the Marlins already have completed one blockbuster trade by dealing star infielder Luis Arráez to the San Diego Padres.
It wouldn't be too surprising to see the Marlins swing a few more major deals before the trade deadline rolls around and the New York Yankees should give them a call. New York could use another frontline starter and Jesús Luzardo likely is the Marlins' biggest trade chip now.
Luzardo currently is injured, but he still could be a major pickup. He is making progress in his recovery and could make a rehab start soon in the minor leagues.
New York has been linked to the young Yankees ace on numerous occasions already and a move could make a lot of sense. The 26-year-old made 50 starts over the last two seasons with Miami and logged a 3.48 ERA and 328-to-90 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 279 innings pitched.
The Yankees could use another boost in the starting rotation if they want to truly compete for a World Series title and trading for Luzardo could be the perfect option.
