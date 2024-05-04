Yankees Infielder Could Return As Soon As This Weekend According To Insider
The New York Yankees finally are starting to get reinforcements back.
New York has dealt with a handful of injuries already this season and it has seemed like the club couldn't catch a break. While this is the case, things seem to be looking up for New York.
The Yankees have been able to find ways to win despite being bitten by the injury bug and could start to get some of their important pieces back as soon as this weekend. One player who reportedly could make his return this weekend with New York is utility man Jon Berti, according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.
"Jon Berti could be activated as soon as (Saturday)," Kirschner said.
Berti certainly will be a major lift for the Yankees whenever he can return. He can provide New York with some depth all across the field. He not only has seen time at third base and designated hitter this season, but also has seen time at second base, shortstop, left field, center field, and right field throughout his seven-year big league career.
Even with all of the injuries piling up the Yankees still are in second place in the American League East with a 21-13 record. New York should get even better as players start to make their way back and Berti is just the first. Soon enough, the 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole and three-time All-Star D.J. LeMahieu will be back as well.
Things are looking up for the Yankees right now.
