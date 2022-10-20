Why Haven’t the Yankees Used Domingo Germán?

Domingo Germán has made two Yankees playoff rosters and pitched in zero postseason games this October.

The righty enjoyed a decent, albeit limited, 2022 campaign following a shoulder impingement, recording a 3.61 ERA over 15 games (14 starts) and 72.1 innings. But Germán has not pitched since Oct. 5, the final day of the regular season.

The Yankees trusted him enough as a rotation fill-in following the Jordan Montgomery trade and injuries to their staff, but Aaron Boone has yet to call Germán’s name out of the bullpen – a role he has experience in – since the playoffs began.

According to Boone, Germán is New York’s “length,” out of the bullpen, and the team’s starters have made that role unnecessary by pitching “pretty deep into games.” Germán, who Boone said is healthy, warmed up in Game 3 of the ALDS when Luis Severino got into early trouble, but that seems to be the closest the 30-year-old has come to making an appearance in these playoffs.

On Wednesday, Game 1 of the ALCS, Germán’s name came up after Boone brought in Clarke Schmidt, Lou Trivino, Frankie Montas and Miguel Castro. Starter Jameson Taillon delivered 4.1 innings of one-run ball in the 4-2 loss to the Astros. Trivino, who only threw seven pitches, has established himself as a reliable reliever. But Schmidt allowed two home runs, and Montas, pitching for the first time since Sept. 16 due to his own shoulder trouble, allowed another. Castro pitched well, but he was making his postseason debut and had not pitched since Oct. 5 despite making the ALDS roster.

With Taillon offering less than five innings, Germán could have been an option in Game 1, especially before or after Schmidt struggled and in place of the rustier Montas. But Boone clearly preferred the arms he turned to, stating “you're hoping to carve out some roles for guys” after the manager leaned heavily on his high-leverage relievers in the ALDS.

So where does that leave Germán, the only Yankees pitcher whose made both playoff rosters but hasn’t gotten into a game yet?

“I mean, he's in the calculations every night,” Boone told reporters. “But more of a lengthy role and if I needed something early there. And there's going to come a time where he's going to need to be in there in an important spot in a shorter way, but didn't feel like tonight was that.”

