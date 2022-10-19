Aaron Boone Says Shortstop Will Be Daily Decision After Isiah Kiner-Falefa Returns to Lineup

The Yankees didn’t start Isiah Kiner-Falefa when their season was on the line in the last two games of the American League Division Series, but the embattled infielder is back in the starting lineup.

Kiner-Falefa is batting eighth and playing shortstop in Game 1 of the Championship Series against the Astros on Wednesday. It’s his first start since Game 3 of the ALDS, when a few botched defensive plays earned him his removal from the starting lineup in Games 4 and 5.

Switch-hitter Oswaldo Cabrera started at short in those final ALDS games, and the Yankees added righty-swinging Oswald Peraza to their ALCS roster on Wednesday. Yet it was Kiner-Falefa, another righty, who got the start with right-hander Justin Verlander on the mound for Houston.

“It just felt like more the righty lineup against Verlander is kind of the way I wanted to go. Obviously, he's probably going to win the Cy Young, and he's great against both hands, but especially tough against lefties. So I liked the righty lineup,” manager Aaron Boone explained. “I feel like Isiah, when he's playing at his best, is a guy that's really tough with runners in scoring position down at the bottom of the lineup, and when he's playing well defensively, he has a real impact. So I feel like for us to be at our best, we need to get him rolling in this as well.”

Boone’s decision to start “IKF” in Game 1 drew some ire from fans, especially after Peraza was added to the roster. The top prospect played well over limited opportunities in September but was not included on the ALDS squad.

While Kiner-Falefa got the nod in Game 1, Boone said his starting shortstop will be an “everyday decision” throughout the series.

“We got Peraza. We got, obviously, Cabrera, who can play short,” Boone said. “So it will be just kind of matchup and game to game. But I feel like Izzy's going to play a big role for us.”

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.