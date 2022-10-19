Aaron Boone Explains Ron Marinaccio’s Absence From ALCS Roster

There was some surprise on Wednesday when the Yankees revealed an ALCS roster that did not include Ron Marinaccio.

The right-handed rookie thrived in New York’s bullpen during the regular season, but he also missed the last few games of the campaign and the ALDS due to a shin injury. Marinaccio, who threw to batters Sunday, said he felt good as the Yankees celebrated their ALDS win on Tuesday, but Aaron Boone wasn’t ready to activate the 27-year-old.

“It was one of the toughest decisions that I had last night, that we had last night, kind of debating it,” Boone told reporters Wednesday. “I feel like he's not 100 percent. He's obviously had a great year and been a really important piece for us, and I really trust his makeup. I know he wants to be out there and wants the ball and I know he's cut out for this.”

Marinaccio earned Boone’s confidence by recording a 2.05 ERA over the first 40 games and 44 innings of his major league career. Marinaccio struck out 30.9% of the batters he faced, demonstrating power stuff that elevated his status in New York’s pen.

Marinaccio has not pitched in a game since Oct. 2, but Boone said he could see the youngster making a potential World Series roster or even joining the ALCS squad if the Yankees needed an injury replacement.

But with other pitchers, like Frankie Montas and Greg Weissert, available, Boone didn’t feel the need to push Marinaccio just yet.

“I could still see him making it on the next round,” Boone said. “If something were to happen in this round, I would go to him.”

