Yankees Make Some Notable Changes to Roster For ALCS

The Yankees vanquished the pesky Guardians in the American League Division Series on Tuesday night, advancing with a 5-1 victory in a decisive Game 5 at Yankee Stadium.

Now, it's on to the mighty Astros, a top-seeded club that's making its sixth consecutive appearance in the American League Championship Series. New York was eliminated by the Astros in this round in both 2017 and 2019.

It will take New York's best to get over the hump and return to the World Series for the first time since 2009. To get to that point, they'll need to continue to overcome adversity as well, missing several key players due to injury as they prepare to embark on this best-of-seven set.

The Yankees unveiled their 26-man roster for the ALCS on Wednesday afternoon, an announcement that features a few surprises and notable omissions.

Here's a look at New York's roster for this series against the Astros with some analysis and takeaways:

Pitchers (13)

Miguel Castro

Gerrit Cole

Nestor Cortes

Domingo Germán

Clay Holmes

Jonathan Loáisiga

Frankie Montas

Wandy Peralta

Clarke Schmidt

Luis Severino

Jameson Taillon

Lou Trivino

Greg Weissert

The biggest development within New York's pitching staff is that Ron Marinaccio will not return from his shin injury for the ALCS.

All parties hoped that Marinaccio would be ready to come back from the stress reaction in his right shin, an injury that brought his promising rookie season to an abrupt conclusion.

Evidently Marinaccio isn't 100 percent because New York needs all the high-leverage arms that they can get. It's telling how much manager Aaron Boone used Jonathan Loáisiga, Wandy Peralta and Clay Holmes, mixing in Lou Trivino and Clarke Schmidt in the ALDS. Marinaccio would've provided a huge boost to that group of reliable late-inning arms. It hurts even more thinking of other relievers that aren't available: Michael King (elbow), Chad Green (Tommy John), Scott Effross (Tommy John), Zack Britton (shoulder) and more.

In other news, the Yankees subtracted lefty Lucas Luetge from their roster, adding right-handers Frankie Montas and Greg Weissert. Luetge was in the bullpen throughout the ALDS, but never got into the game.

Montas was acquired at the trade deadline (along with Trivino) in a blockbuster deal with the Athletics. His first few months with the Yankees have been a disappointment, though. Not only did he miss time with injury—he experienced shoulder inflammation, the same issue he dealt with earlier in the season with Oakland—but he pitched poorly. Montas had a ghastly 6.35 ERA over eight starts.

His role in this series is yet to be determined, but he has an opportunity to lean on his experience against Houston to win over plenty of Yankees fans. Montas had a 3.00 ERA (four earned runs in 12 innings pitched) over two starts against the Astros this year. He's faced them 15 times in his career as well, some extreme familiarity from his time in the American League West.

Weissert showed some of his potential over 12 games with the big-league club this year, but posted a 5.56 ERA. He'll provide some depth, along with Miguel Castro (who also didn't pitch in the Division Series).

Position Players (13)

Harrison Bader

Oswaldo Cabrera

Matt Carpenter

Josh Donaldson

Kyle Higashioka

Aaron Judge

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Tim Locastro

Oswald Peraza

Anthony Rizzo

Giancarlo Stanton

Gleyber Torres

Jose Trevino

DJ LeMahieu will not return from his injury either. The veteran infielder will remain on the sidelines with toe inflammation.

LeMahieu took batting practice on the field at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, making it clear that he still hoped to rejoin his teammates in the next round. Boone and the coaching staff must still feel that LeMahieu is compromised and not ready to produce at the level that he's capable of.

With LeMahieu left off, and utility man Marwin Gonzalez no longer on the roster, the door opened for prospect Oswald Peraza to make the cut. Peraza was a spark for this club after getting called up in September, proving he has what it takes to produce in pinstrpes after another explosive campaign in the minor leagues.

Like LeMahieu and Marinaccio, Andrew Benintendi wasn't ready to return from his wrist injury.

It'll be interesting to see how the Yankees construct their lineup as well. Shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa was benched for the final two games of the ALDS, moving Oswaldo Cabrera in from left field to shortstop. That allowed outfielder Aaron Hicks to take over in left.

Now, with Hicks off the roster after suffering a season-ending knee injury on Tuesday, the Yankees can go a few different directions. They can leave Cabrera in left field and choose between Kiner-Falefa and Peraza at shortstop. Alternatively, New York could put either Matt Carpenter or Giancarlo Stanton in left field while playing in Houston—there isn't as much ground to cover in left at Minute Maid Park—while keeping Cabrera at shortstop.

Either way, Peraza belongs on this roster. He should've made the team for the Division Series as well, earning a spot with his production over the final month of the regular season.

