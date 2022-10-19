Isiah Kiner-Falefa Returns to Yankees' Starting Lineup For Game 1 of ALCS

After getting benched for two elimination games, Isiah Kiner-Falefa is back in the Yankees' starting lineup for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday night.

Kiner-Falefa is starting at shortstop, hitting eighth for the Yankees as they open the ALCS in Houston, facing Justin Verlander and the Astros.

Here's the rest of New York's starting lineup, featuring another noteworthy change:

1. Gleyber Torres, 2B

2. Aaron Judge, RF

3. Anthony Rizzo, 1B

4. Giancarlo Stanton, LF

5. Josh Donaldson, 3B

6. Matt Carpenter, DH

7. Harrison Bader, CF

8. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS

9. Jose Trevino, C

The last time Giancarlo Stanton played in the field was July 21 during a doubleheader in Houston. A few days later, he landed on the injured list with left Achilles tendonitis.

Stanton returned from that injury about a month later, penciled into the lineup strictly as a designated hitter the rest of the way. He started all five games of the Division Series against the Guardians as New York's DH.

By moving Stanton to the outfield, that opens the door for lefty slugger Matt Carpenter to get into the lineup for the first time since he fractured his left foot in Seattle on August 8. Carpenter went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts in the ALDS, coming off the bench as a pinch hitter in Games 2 and 5.

The downside of Stanton moving to the outfield is that Oswaldo Cabrera is no longer in the starting lineup. Cabrera started the first three games of the ALDS in left field, moving to shortstop for Games 4 and 5 when Kiner-Falefa was benched. Cabrera has been a spark in pinstripes for months, making a significant impact offensively in Game 3 in Cleveland (hitting a home run and a double in that loss).

Prospect Oswald Peraza, who made New York's ALCS roster after being left off in the ALDS, is also out of the starting lineup in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Perhaps Kiner-Falefa's familiarity with the Astros from his time in the American League West played a role in the decision? The shortstop is batting .265/.299/.378 with five home runs over 49 games against the Astros in his career. He's also faced Verlander nine times, going 2-for-9 with a home run and two strikeouts.

Overall, New York's bench features backup catcher Kyle Higashioka, speedster Tim Locastro, Cabrera (who can play all over the infield and outfield) and Peraza. That's a pretty solid group for a team that's missing quite a few key contributors—like DJ LeMahieu and Andrew Benintendi—due to injury. Aaron Hicks and Marwin Gonzalez were left off New York's roster for the ALCS after barely playing in the Division Series.

