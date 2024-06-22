Blue Jays All-Star Could Be Traded Soon; Should Yankees Make Surprise Move?
The New York Yankees have been one of the best teams in baseball this season but things have taken a turn for the worse lately.
New York is dealing with its first mini-slump of the season and has lost five of its last six games. The Yankees still hold a 1/2 game lead over the rival Baltimore Orioles for the top spot in the American League East, but this streak is showing that a change is needed.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline will be here on July 30th and the Yankees could use a little more depth. New York needs a boost on the right side of the infield and could use another starting pitcher.
New York even is one of a few clubs in baseball that already has shown interest in adding another starter, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
One player who could be of use to the Yankees is Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Chris Bassitt. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter mentioned him as a hurler who could be moved this summer.
"There is less than a 50/50 chance these guys are traded, but they're worth keeping an eye on," Reuter said. "(Right-handed pitcher) Chris Bassitt, (Toronto Blue Jays), (Right-handed pitcher) Zach Eflin, (Tampa Bay Rays), (Right-handed pitcher) Kyle Gibson, STL, (Right-handed pitcher) Sonny Gray, STL, (Right-handed pitcher) Zack Littell, TB, (Right-handed pitcher) Lance Lynn, STL, (Right-handed pitcher) Nick Pivetta, (Boston Red Sox), (Left-handed pitcher) Blake Snell, (San Francisco Giants), and (Right-handed pitcher) Justin Verlander, (Houston Astros."
Although the Blue Jays are a division rival, if Bassitt has a chance to be moved, the Yankees should jump into the sweepstakes. The one-time All-Star has a 3.52 ERA so far this season in 15 starts and is under contract for the 2025 campaign.
New York needs some more depth and should be considering moves sooner rather than later.
