Blue Jays Superstar Addresses Possibility Of Being Traded To Yankees
The New York Yankees certainly have been in trade rumors lately.
New York has been one of the best teams in baseball all season to this point but that doesn't mean it doesn't have any weaknesses. The Yankees haven't gotten as much offensive production out of the first base, second base, and third base spots as expected.
The Yankees have been in rumors for weeks as possible trade options have popped up, but, it's uncertain what New York will do. The Yankees should be going all in because this season may be their best chance to win a World Series. New York has Juan Soto on the roster and there is no guarantee that he will be with the club next year.
New York will be busy and one player who has popped up as a possible trade option is Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It's unclear if the Blue Jays are even willing to make a deal, but the young star addressed the possibility on Monday night, according to Virus Deportivo.
"I'm a player," Guerrero said. "I'll be happy to help any team but right now I'm focused on trying to help my team get out of this bad streak."
Guerrero was asked before the Blue Jays' matchup against the Boston Red Sox whether he would be open to the idea of a move and reacted by saying he is a professional and his focus is on helping Toronto.
A move between the Blue Jays and Yankees certainly should be considered unlikely although it would be great for New York.
