Yankees 'Should Go Get' Superstar Slugger In Blockbuster Deal As Final Piece
The New York Yankees have a chance to do something special this season but there still is one glaring hole that needs to be addressed.
New York is loaded with talent and although it has been on a cold streak lately, did get a massive piece back with Gerrit Cole returning to the mound.
Yankees fans should have hope right now about the club. New York has struggled over the last week but it really has been the first time all season that the Yankees haven't been dominant.
The Yankees are one of the top contenders to take home the 2024 World Series title and even they will have cold stretches at points. Adding around the trade deadline only could help with this fact.
New York has been in rumors over the last few weeks as trade chatter starts to pick up and the club likely will be looking to add some pop to first base. Anthony Rizzo has struggled this season and now is out for the foreseeable future due to an injury.
Multiple players have been floated as possible options for the Yankees -- including Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker.
It's clear the Yankees will be busy and another player who has been mentioned as an option is New York Mets star Pete Alonso. There's a chance he is dealt, but the Mets' recent hot streak could complicate that fact. While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer mentioned him once again as an option for the Yankees.
"It's 'World Series or bust' every year in the Bronx, but especially so in 2024," Rymer said. "With Juan Soto due for free agency this winter, the Yankees have an opportunity that must not be wasted. They Should Go Get: Pete Alonso, New York Mets. Is this a crazy idea? It feels like a crazy idea.
"But it's also a good one, as putting Alonso with Soto, Aaron Judge, and (when healthy) Giancarlo Stanton would give the Yankees a truly fearsome offensive foursome that they could hope to ride deep into October."
Landing Alonso would be a pipe dream for the Yankees and he certainly would help fix their biggest roster hole, but, a deal shouldn't be considered likely.
