'We'll See': Brett Gardner's Future With Yankees Still Unclear as Spring Training Begins

Pitchers and catchers reported to Yankees camp on Wednesday, with New York's first full-squad workout looming next week, and Brett Gardner is still a free agent.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about Gardner's status in his first press conference of the spring and the skipper didn't have much of an update.

"We'll see," Boone said. "Obviously, he's still a free agent. I have not spoken to Brett in probably the last several weeks. So, you never know what can happen or transpire but we'll see. Obviously he's been a great Yankee and we'll just see how things unfold here."

Gardner would be entering his 14th season in pinstripes if the Yankees bring him back. If Gardner ends up signing elsewhere, or is forced to start the season sidelined with no contract offers, Boone does feel that New York has the depth to fill his shoes.

"We'll see where we are still as spring unfolds if we are adding anyone else to the mix," Boone said.

That depth is poised to come from a few different sources. Boone announced on Wednesday that Clint Frazier will start Spring Training as New York's starting left fielder, a big step for the 28-year-old after he took advantage of his playing time in 2020.

Yankees' Clint Frazier Named Starting Left Fielder Ahead of Spring Training

On the bench, as of now, New York has Mike Tauchman (who faded into a nearly nonexistent role this past season) as well as Greg Allen (a speedster the Yankees picked up this offseason in a trade after he was designated for assignment by the Padres).

If it's not a current member of the Yankees' 40-man roster, it could be a non-roster invitee that steps up in Gardner's place.

"Bringing in a guy like Jay Bruce, Derek Dietrich, these guys are still proven big league ballplayers, you know?" Boone said. "I feel like from a depth standpoint, not only the rotation that I've talked a lot about but I do feel like in the outfield, we've created ourselves some pretty nice depth."

If New York signed both Bruce and Dietrich to minor league deals with Spring Training invites, is that an early sign that they've moved on from Gardner? That's two left-handed hitters with plenty of experience while both Tauchman and Allen have the speed and defense to earn playing time as well.

Gardner spoke last season about wanting to finish out his career with fans, friends and family in the stands at Yankee Stadium, something he didn't get this past season. His numbers did start to decline in his 13th year, though, so maybe the organization doesn't see him as much of a contributor anymore. The 37-year-old had just 29 hits in 49 games while punching out 35 times.

Don't rule out Gardner returning on a one-year deal just yet, as there's still time before the season begins. Knowing this team, and the potential for injuries, it's important to have a number of reliable assets within the organization. Plus, Gardner's experience and leadership in the clubhouse certainly couldn't hurt.

For the Yankees fans that have grown to love Gardner over his decade-plus tenure in pinstripes, however, it's also time to start preparing for the inevitable.

