Buck Showalter Becomes 5th Manager to Lead Yankees and Mets

Showalter’s managerial career began with the Yankees in 1992. Now he’s joining a short list of skippers who also guided the Mets.

Buck Showalter is back in New York.

The Mets officially hired the longtime manager on Saturday, with the announcement coming straight from Steve Cohen’s Twitter account. Showalter will return to The Big Apple, where he ran the Yankees from 1992-1995 while compiling a 313-268 (.539) record.

That was the beginning of a managerial career that has spanned 20 MLB seasons. Showalter has since been the skipper in Arizona, Texas and Baltimore. He has not managed since 2018 and has spent time as a YES Network analyst. A three-time Manager of the Year, Showalter owns a career record of 1,551-1,517 (.506). He departed the Yankees and Diamondbacks prior to championship seasons.

Showalter is now the fifth manager to lead the Yankees and Mets. He joins Casey Stengel, Yogi Berra, Dallas Green and Joe Torre. Torre succeeded Showalter with the Yankees and won four World Series.

Only Torre managed the Mets first. The Queens ballclub didn’t even exist when Stengel won seven titles with the Yankees between 1949 and 1960. Stengel became the first manager in Mets history, joining the team for its inaugural 1962 season and staying through 1965.

Berra got his managerial start with the Yankees in 1964. He was fired after just one season following New York’s World Series loss to the Cardinals—and the Harmonica Incident—and promptly joined the Mets’ coaching staff. Berra made four cameos as a player in 1965 and added to his hand-filling ring collection as a member of the Mets’ staff in 1969. Berra became the Mets’ manager in 1972 and stayed in the position until 1975. He returned to the Yankees as their manager for the 1984 season. However, an impatient George Steinbrenner fired the Hall of Famer just 16 games into the ’85 season, sparking a rift that took over a decade to resolve.

Green, meanwhile, butted heads with the Yankees owner during his only season at the helm, 1989. He concluded his managerial career with the Mets, tallying a 229-283 (.447) record.

