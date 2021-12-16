Joey Gallo's Versatility Could Pave Way For This Yankees Signing in Free Agency

The New York Yankees could play Joey Gallo in center field next season, opening space to sign Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki in free agency this offseason.

Although Joey Gallo’s tenure with the Yankees didn’t get off to the smoothest of starts after they acquired him from the Texas Rangers last season, he is still under contract for another year.

So, if the front office is unable to move him this winter, they will hope he can bounce back to being the All-Star outfielder they thought they were getting from the Texas Rangers.

The current outfield in the Bronx projects Aaron Judge to play right field, Joey Gallo in left and the often-injured Aaron Hicks in center. But at this point, Hicks isn’t someone they can necessarily rely on with his last full season coming in 2018.

Luckily, Gallo, who has won back-to-back Gold Glove Awards in right field, has experience in center and could move there in order to create room for the Yankees to add another impact free agent in the outfield.

And this impact free agent is none other than Nippon Professional Baseball phenom, Seiya Suzuki. Prior to the lockout, the Yankees were among the several teams linked to Suzuki, who has become one of Japan’s most feared hitters over the past several years.

Suzuki, 27, is projected to play right field in the majors and slashed .317/.433/.636 with a 1.069 OPS and 38 home runs as a right-handed batter last season for Hiroshima.

While the Yankees will have some heavy competition with the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, San Francisco Giants and others lobbying for Suzuki’s services, he would make a great addition to New York’s lineup.

Not to mention, the Yankees made a similar type move when they signed Hideki Matsui away from Japan before the 2003 season. This decision paid off in a big way as Matsui went onto have an impressive career in the Bronx and captured the World Series MVP Award for them in 2009.

The Yankees have been rumored to prefer a stopgap option at shortstop with top prospects Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza tearing through their minor league system. If general manager Brian Cashman and Co. don’t intend on adding a big offensive option at the position, bringing in Suzuki and a star first baseman would suffice on the offseason wish list. This would also give them more wiggle room to sign Andrelton Simmons to upgrade their defense at shortstop.

As long as the organization is comfortable giving Gallo and his defensive prowess a shot at being the everyday center fielder, it would be a no brainer to sign Suzuki to play right field.

Gallo has logged 410.2 career innings in center while accumulating four defensive runs saved across four seasons with the Rangers. Back in 2019, he played 309.2 innings in this spot with two defensive runs saved for Texas.

As for Suzuki, MLB Trade Rumors predicts that he will receive a five-year, $55 million deal, which is relatively cheap. And although there haven’t been many Japanese position players that have panned out in the big-leagues in recent years after making the transition to North America, Suzuki has been showcasing his offensive abilities in the NPB since 2016, which is enough reason to expect he can swing it in the Bronx.

