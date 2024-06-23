Cardinals Superstar Floated As Blockbuster Option For Yankees This Summer
The New York Yankees certainly will be open for business this summer.
New York has been in trade rumors on numerous occasions over the last few months and the rumors should slow down soon as the Major League Baseball trade deadline is roughly six weeks away.
The Yankees have been one of the best teams in baseball this season but the club has some clear holes. First base arguably is the Yankees' biggest hole right now. New York has been in rumors for weeks with Anthony Rizzo struggling offensively but now a deal is even more likely will the veteran set to miss an extended period of time.
New York could use a boost at first base and one player who was mentioned as a possible option is St. Louis Cardinals superstar Paul Goldschmidt by Forbes' Bernie Pleskoff.
"Paul Goldschmidt-IB-St. Louis Cardinals-Age 36, 6-3, 225 pounds, Bats right," Pleskoff said. "Goldschmidt’s current salary is $26 million. He can still hit, and he would be a major force in the Yankees lineup that already features Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Giancarlo Stanton. Goldschmidt would be changing leagues, which could be an advantage for the American League pitchers Goldschmidt has not regularly faced."
The Cardinals star has been linked to the Yankees over the last year and a deal would make the most sense right now with Rizzo injured. While this is the case, the Cardinals have turned things around lately and may not deal Goldschmidt away.
New York at least should get St. Louis on the phone to see what a deal would cost.
