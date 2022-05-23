Tim Anderon Silences Yankee Stadium Crowd With Key Home Run in White Sox Win

NEW YORK — One day after Tim Anderson was called "Jackie" by Yankees designated hitter Josh Donaldson, a comment deemed "racist" that sparked a benches-clearing altercation, the White Sox shortstop had the last laugh.

Anderson smacked a three-run home run in the eighth inning of Sunday night's win over the Yankees, a crowd-silencer to give Chicago a commanding 5-0 lead.

After getting booed mercilessly through in each of his five at-bats by the crowd at Yankee Stadium, Anderson put one finger up to his lips as he rounded the bases and stepped on home plate.

Anderson's homer soared 357 feet to the opposite field, a no-doubter over the short porch on a hanging slider from Yankees right-hander Miguel Castro.

The shortstop ended up 3-for-5 in the win, raising his batting average to .359 on the season. Anderson is now batting .407 with 14 runs scored, three homers and 12 RBI over his last 20 games.

With the win, Chicago swept Sunday's doubleheader, holding the Yankees to a total of one run on 11 hits over 18 innings.

The drama in this series was sparked by Donaldson's comment early on during Saturday's game, saying "What's up, Jackie" to Anderson between the lines. Anderson called the comment, in reference to Jackie Robinson, disrespectful. His manager, Tony La Russa, viewed the statement as "racist."

Donaldson later claimed that he didn't mean for what he said to come across in a racist way—he explained that his joke stemmed from something Anderson said in an interview back in 2019, telling Sports Illustrated that he feels like today's Jackie Robinson.

Anderson didn't think Donaldson's quip was funny, though. After exchanging words in the third inning, benches cleared in the fifth on Saturdaywhen White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal stood up for his teammate, giving Donaldson a piece of his mind near home plate.

Chicago's shortstop didn't appear in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader, but he was greeted with quite an ovation by Bombers fans in the Bronx as he lead off the nightcap.

These two teams won't meet again in 2022, unless they face off in the postseason. Judging by the comments made by Anderson and some of his teammates, this animosity isn't going away any time soon.

