'Complete Bulls--t': Liam Hendriks Blasts Josh Donaldson Over 'Jackie' Comment

Chicago's closer didn't hold back, speaking about Josh Donaldson and his controversial comment to Tim Anderson this weekend.

NEW YORK — After Saturday's game, several of Tim Anderson's teammates—along with his manager, Tony La Russa—addressed Josh Donaldson's "Jackie [Robinson]" comment that ignited a benches-clearing situation.

La Russa called it "racist." Anderson said it was "disrespectful."

The strongest of all those comments, backing Anderson while calling out Donaldson, however, came the next day.

Speaking to reporters in the White Sox clubhouse on Sunday afternoon, Chicago's closer Liam Hendriks ripped Donaldson.

"Completely inappropriate,” Hendriks said. “And then after hearing what was said after the game, usually you have inside jokes with people you get along with, not people that don’t get along at all. So that statement right there was complete bulls--t.”

Donaldson admitted to calling Anderson "Jackie" during Saturday's game, in reference to Jackie Robinson. Telling his side of the story, the Yankees slugger explained that his comment was made in jest, referencing an interview in 2019 where Anderson said he feels like "today's Jackie Robinson."

While Donaldson made it clear he's made the joke to Anderson in the past, the shortstop evidently wasn't amused. After exchanging words earlier in the game, benches cleared in the fifth inning when White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal got in Donaldson's face as he walked to the plate for an at-bat.

"My feelings towards the individual in question are pretty well-documented, the fact that we don’t get along,” Hendriks said. “And the fact that I have now spoken to I think it’s four separate clubhouses that he’s been into? And as a whole, none of them have gotten along [with Donaldson]. So him trying to whip out that narrative is complete and utter bulls--t.

"I don’t understand how he ever thought about it like that. It’s just straight delusional.”

Hendriks and Donaldson were teammates with the Blue Jays back in 2015.

These two teams nearly exchanged blows last week in Chicago when Donaldson pushed Anderson off the bag as he retreated to third base. Anderson shoved the third baseman, sparking both benches to clear.

Sunday's doubleheader is the final meeting between these two teams in 2022, unless they play against one another in the postseason.

