Hit Parade Paves Way to Corey Kluber's First Win With Yankees

One night after everything went wrong for the Yankees, New York together one of its best overall performances of the season.

Corey Kluber pitched into the seventh, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both homered, the bullpen was lights out once again and the offense had their first hit parade in several weeks.

Mix all of that together and the Yankees cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Orioles in Baltimore, their fifth win over their last eight games.

New York jumped in front early and never looked back. Gio Urshela gave the Yankees a quick lead in the top of the first, driving home DJ LeMahieu with a sacrifice fly, the first sac fly by a Yankee this season.

From there, as the offense knocked Baltimore's starter Bruce Zimmermann out in the fourth inning, it was all Kluber. The right-hander twirled 6.2 innings of one-run ball, striking out five while allowing just six hits.

Kluber's velocity was up, he got 17 swings and misses and while the right-hander leaned heavily on his cutter (throwing 39 of them), he was able to find a solid balance between all four of his primary pitches.

Not only was it Kluber's first win in a Yankees uniform, it's his first victory since April of 2019. It's also the first time the starter has pitched past the fifth inning this season.

From there, the best bullpen in the Majors took care of business. Jonathan Loaisiga and Lucas Luetge combined to get the final seven outs.

On offense, New York had 12 hits, falling one shy of tying their season-high through 23 games. Judge, Stanton and Kyle Higashioka homered while every position player—except outfielders Aaron Hicks and Clint Frazier—was in the hit column.

A dozen hits is the most New York has had in a single game since April 7, an extra-inning loss to the Orioles.

It's the ninth time both Judge and Stanton have homered in the same game as teammates. New York is 9-0 in those games.

