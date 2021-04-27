Jonathan Loaisiga Continues to 'Blossom' Into an Elite Reliever in the Yankees' Bullpen

Jonathan Loaisiga did something he's never done before over the weekend, recording the first save of his big-league career on Saturday night.

Watching the right-hander retire the side in order and dominate in a high-leverage situation, however, is far from an abnormality.

The right-hander has been nothing short of spectacular to start this season, posting a 1.35 ERA over nine appearances and 13.1 innings of work. Loaisiga has struck out 13 of the 50 batters he's faced, allowing just two earned runs and issuing only one walk.

On Saturday, with closer Aroldis Chapman unavailable, Loaisiga was called upon with two outs in the eighth in a one-run game against the Indians. The right-hander proceeded to retire Cleveland's leadoff man—Amed Rosario—with runners on first and second, before pitching a perfect ninth inning.

Loaisiga's clutch, four-out save preserved the win for ace Gerrit Cole and helped New York extend their winning streak to three games. Yankees manager Aaron Boone called Loaisiga's performance "huge" after the game, but prefaced the fact that this is nothing new for a pitcher that's been on top of his game all year long.

"He's already been in some big spots this year and he's answered the call and really we continue to see him kind of blossom before us," Boone said. "To get the final out of the eighth and then have to go through the heart of their order and to see him out there pitching with a ton of confidence. I feel like he's always known he's had the stuff to get it done. Now he knows he can go out and execute."

Cole agreed with Boone. Loaisiga's latest performance was a special one.

"Gotta be really pleased with an outing like that and I think he can be better you know? Quite frankly I think he can even be better so," the ace said. "Pretty stoked for Johnny. It was a good night for him. glad he capped it off."

That potential that Cole alluded to has been there since Loaisiga was New York's top pitching prospect in 2018. Making his big-league debut later that year, the 26-year-old has transformed into the lights-out reliever he is today with the big-league club.

Slowly but surely, Loaisiga has made had fewer starts (initially coming up as a full-time starter when he was a rookie) and more pressure-filled appearances out of the bullpen. As recently as last summer, Loaisiga still factored into discussions surrounding the starting rotation. Now, he's strictly mentioned in the same sentences as New York's late-inning relievers.

While his numbers are stellar through the first few weeks of the season—a big reason why the Yankees have had one of the best bullpens in baseball—these figures help paint even more of an impressive picture.

Entering play on Tuesday, the right-hander is in the league's 95th percentile and above in chase rate (37), HardHit% (23.5), xwOBA (.212), xSLG (.254) and xERA (1.65). Of the 34 balls that have been put in play against him this year, only one has been barreled up by an opposing hitter (his 2.9 Barrel % is in MLB's 89th percentile).

Further, after relying heavily on his fastball and curveball through his first few seasons, Loaisiga is using his sharp sinker and wipeout changeup more than ever before in 2021. Mix those four pitches together, and you've got a special combination.

"The movement and the velocity, it's a rare combo to have that," veteran reliever Darren O'Day said of Loaisiga's arsenal over the weekend. "The sky is the limit for a kid like that."

In a bullpen with several talented arms, and with setup man Zack Britton quickly working back from the injured list, Loaisiga isn't going to be pitching in the eighth and ninth very often. Those frames usually belong to Chapman, Chad Green, Britton and even O'Day. Loaisiga is certainly proving that he's more than capable of producing in those roles, though.

Besides, even if Loaisiga felt some pressure as he jogged in from the 'pen on Saturday night in a save situation, those feelings vanished as soon as he threw the first pitch of his outing.

From that moment on, it was nothing but pure joy for the rising star.

"That's what I do," Loaisiga said through the team's interpreter. "I'm a pitcher and you understand what the situation is, but at the same time, you have to understand that you got to have fun doing it. So yeah, definitely enjoy being part of it and just being in that situation where I was able to contribute to the team. It's a joy."

