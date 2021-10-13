    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Should The Yankees Trade For Craig Kimbrel?

    Will the New York Yankees trade for Chicago White Sox reliever Craig Kimbrel this offseas? An MLB insider reported that Kimbrel could be moved this winter
    Author:

    The Yankees’ bullpen started to hit their stride down the stretch of the regular season once they were finally healthy.

    And in the offseason, there is one big time name they could potentially target on the trading block if they are looking for a high-upside candidate to upgrade this unit.

    According to MLB Insider Bob Nightengale, the Chicago White Sox intend to pick up the $16 million option on relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel for next season and will attempt to deal him this winter.

    If this turns out to be the case, the Yankees could possibly acquire Kimbrel at a discount asset-wise, as long as Brian Cashman is willing to pay his salary.

    The 33-year-old got off to a historic start with the Chicago Cubs last season, producing a 0.49 ERA, 1.10 FIP and 0.70 WHIP to go along with 64 strikeouts across 36.2 innings.

    However, Kimbrel struggled immensely after the Cubs dealt him to the crosstown rival White Sox at the trade deadline. Kimbrel was forced to change roles from closing games to being a setup man (to closer Liam Hendriks) and was never able to find his footing with his new team.

    Kimbrel logged 23 innings with the White Sox, posting a 5.09 ERA, a 4.56 FIP and a 1.21 WHIP with 36 strikeouts.

    Although the White Sox plan to pick up his option, the hope is they will be able to ship Kimbrel out of town and there is a chance he could find a home in the Bronx if the Yankees are interested.

    READ: A Look at the Yankees’ Impending Free Agents

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Like Kimbrel, Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman got off to a dominant start to the 2021 season, where he didn’t allow a run through his first 18 appearances. However, Chapman went through a nightmare stretch of his own from June until late-August.

    Beyond enduring similar up-and-down seasons as each other, both Kimbrel and Chapman have a devastating arsenal of pitches and have had great success in their careers.

    The Yankees also have a deep farm system which is how they were able to acquire Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo at the deadline by dealing mid-tier and lower-level prospects.

    If paying Kimbrel’s full salary and sending a few mid-level prospects is all it takes for Chicago to say yes, the Yankees should be all over it. By acquiring Kimbrel, the Yankees would form a four-headed monster in the back of their bullpen with Jonathan Loaisiga, Chad Green, Chapman and Kimbrel.

    Due to Chapman’s mid-season struggles, Kimbrel’s vast experience as a closer could provide the Yankees with some insurance in the ninth inning should a similar scenario play out next year. Chapman is also entering the final year of his contract, which will pay him $18 million in 2022.

    Depending on the asking price, it might make sense for Cashman to put a call in to Chicago to see if there is any room to negotiate a trade for Kimbrel, who is an eight-time All-Star, a two-time Reliever of the Year and a four-time NL saves leader.

    Not to mention, the Yankees know Kimbrel very well after he spent three seasons with the Boston Red Sox, helping them capture a World Series title in 2018.

    For the Yankees, landing Kimbrel could be a low-risk, high-reward move that would once again give them an elite bullpen, which is something we’ve become accustomed to seeing in New York over the past several seasons.

    Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

    White Sox RP Craig Kimbrel pitching
    News

    Should The Yankees Trade For Craig Kimbrel?

    1 minute ago
    Yankees Anthony Rizzo, Corey Kluber
    News

    A Look at the Yankees’ Impending Free Agents

    1 hour ago
    Yankees OF Clint Frazier strikes out
    News

    Yankees' Clint Frazier Plans To Address 'Inaccurate' Reports on His Injury

    10 hours ago
    Yankees manager Aaron Boone on the phone
    News

    Report: Yankees Leaning Towards Keeping Manager Aaron Boone

    Oct 12, 2021
    Yankees manager Aaron Boone looks up
    News

    Report: Aaron Boone Could Emerge As Candidate For Padres Manager Job

    Oct 11, 2021
    Minnesota Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons throws
    News

    Yankees Tried to Trade For Andrelton Simmons at Trade Deadline

    Oct 9, 2021
    Yankees manager Aaron Boone at batting practice
    News

    Yankees Need to Make Changes as World Series Drought Grows

    Oct 8, 2021
    Aaron Judge tagged out at home plate vs. Boston Red Sox
    News

    This Pivotal Play Made Loss in Wild Card Game Sting Even More For Yankees' Stars

    Oct 6, 2021