Ex-Yankees Outfielder Cameron Maybin Announces Retirement

Maybin played for 10 different teams, including the Yankees, across his 15-year career.

Veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin announced his retirement from Major League Baseball with a post on social media Monday evening.

Maybin, 34, played for 10 different big-league clubs during his 15-year career. He most recently played for the Mets in 2021.

Here's an excerpt from Maybin's heartfelt message, saying goodbye to his playing career and hello to the next chapter of his work in the game of baseball:

"14 years ago I made my big league debut with the Detroit Tigers. I remember every second of that series. The old Yankee Stadium, more than 50,000 fans in attendance, my grandmother in the stands with. my parents and family, and most notably, my first career hit and the bomb I blasted off Roger Clemens—a story my dad still tells his friends to this day.



I am the man I am today because of this game and the teams thatgave a young kid from Asheville, North Carolina a chance to be great: the Tigers, Marlins, Padres, Braves, Angels, Astros, Mariners, Yankees, Cubs and Mets. To the coaches, agents, mentors and most importantly, the fans, from the bottom of my heart, I thank you for the support.



I'm excited for what lies ahead, including my work with the Players Alliance in our effort to provide access and opportunity for the next generation of Black ballplayers."

Maybin was a first-round pick back in 2005, selected 10th overall by the Tigers. He debuted with Detroit just two years later.

The outfielder spent the majority of his career in a Marlins and Padres uniform, racking up 454 hits, 31 home runs, 148 RBI, 88 stolen bases and a .679 OPS from 2008 to 2014 with those two clubs.

Maybin then bounced around with different teams each year in the second half of his career. One of his best campaigns came in a Yankees uniform in 2019. In his age-32 season that year, Maybin hit .285/.364/.494 with a career-high 11 homers across 82 games.

The North Carolina native is also a World Series champion, ending the 2017 season as a member of the Houston Astros.

All in all, Maybin played in 1,162 career games, finishing with 973 hits, 72 homers, 556 runs scored, 187 stolen bases and a .254 career batting average.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.