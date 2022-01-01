Seven Smaller Signings the Yankees Could Explore When Free Agency Resumes

Fans want to see a needed splash or two when the lockout ends, but there are less significant moves the Yankees could explore.

Yankees fans were in search of a splash before the lockout, but New York hardly stepped in a puddle before the baseball world froze.

A number of notable moves are required, if not expected, if this team wants to seriously contend in 2022. Star free agents such as Carlos Correa, Trevor Story and Freddie Freeman remain available, while the likes of Matt Olson, Willson Contreras and Luis Castillo could find themselves on the trade block.

There is no denying that the Yankees need to make significant moves. But they’re also more than one or two blockbusters away from the well-balanced roster that has alluded them in years past. With that in mind, here is a look at few smaller signings the Yankees could pursue when the lockout ends.

Brett Gardner

This seems like an obvious one if the Yankees fail to land a significant upgrade in the outfield. Gardner won’t cost much, can handle center field and showed his bat still has some life in the second half last season. Plus, the 38-year would keep an element of speed in-tact, even if Gardner is far removed from his days as a dangerous base-stealer.

Andrelton Simmons/José Iglesias

These two are options if the Yankees prefer the stopgap-prospect path at shortstop, opposed to signing expensive players like Correa or Story. Simmons and Iglesias are glove-first shortstops who wouldn’t pose long-term threats to top prospects Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe.

Yusei Kikuchi

The Yankees’ rotation doesn’t have a ton of certainty, which is why New York could add to the group despite its collective quality performance in 2021. Kikuchi’s 4.41 ERA was nothing special last season, but the lefty did log 157 innings over 29 starts. Kikuchi has totaled 70 starts over three big league seasons, and he pitched well enough in the first half to be an All-Star in 2021. At the very least, he would provide dependability at the back of the rotation.

Josh Harrison/Jonathan Villar

The Yankees could use some versatility after losing Tyler Wade this offseason, and Harrison and Villar can both play second and third. Harrison can also help in the outfield, while Villar can man shortstop. Both utility men are coming off respectable offensive seasons.

Matthew Boyd

The Yankees have been linked to Boyd in the past, and the southpaw recorded a 3.89 ERA over 15 starts last season before injuries hindered his campaign. Detroit non-tendered Boyd after he underwent flexor tendon surgery in late September. It’s unclear when he will be able to take the mound again, but the 30-year-old could be a low-risk, high-reward signing for a Yankees club that has shown previous interest.

