Mike Tauchman Has Big Night in Giants Debut

Did the Yankees make a mistake?

Former New York Yankees outfielder Mike Tauchman did not disappoint in his San Francisco Giants debut on Wednesday night.

The Yankees dealt Tauchman to the Giants on Tuesday in exchange for left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta and a player to be named later.

Tauchman showed promise in a Yankee uniform, batting .266 with 13 home runs and 61 RBIs over 141 games. He never fully got a chance to play regularly, though. So despite his potential, with no minor-league options remaining on his contract, the Yankees traded the 30-year-old to the Giants.

The Giants have lacked stability in center field this season. They immediately plugged Tauchman in out there in his debut last night.

As a result, Tauchman went 3-for-4 with an RBI. He also had an impressive running catch at the wall in center in his team’s 7-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

“He was exactly as advertised,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said, per Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media. “Comfortable in the outfield. In the batter’s box, he’s a fighter, very competitive.”

Tauchman was also a big hit with both the crowd and the broadcast booth.

“Three-hit night and he played a beautiful center field,” Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow said on air. “He made a lot a friends in San Francisco. It was officially Mike Tauchman night!”

Tauchman was limited to just 16 plate appearances with the Yankees, despite the struggles from fellow outfielders Aaron Hicks and Clint Frazier. Now, he's very pleased with his new opportunity to play every day.

“It’s great,” said Tauchman. “I was fortunate with the opportunity to play (with the Yankees) and I’m very fortunate with this opportunity. I’ve been here for a day and every single interaction I’ve had with teammates and staff from top down … it’s not a surprise to see why this franchise has had so much success.”

Although it took some time for the shock of being traded to wear off, Tauchman is excited to help the Giants compete in the NL West, while also getting a fair chance to contribute.

“This team is playing real good baseball in a tough division. The fact I’m going to get the opportunity to contribute to that is exciting,” said Tauchman.

The Giants are hopeful that they will get the 2019 version of Tauchman, who batted .277 with 13 home runs and 47 RBIs with the Yankees in 87 games.

Tauchman impressed his coaching staff almost instantly in batting practice given the lefty’s ability to go the other way at the plate. Tauchman’s three-hits came on a single to left field, an infield single to third and a liner off the opposing pitcher’s hand.

“I just try to give myself the best chance to hit a ball hard and use the whole field,” Tauchman said. “Hitting is really hard, so I don’t try to limit myself to one side of the field or one approach. When it comes to the game, I just try not to do too much, have good at bats and swing at good pitches. I feel that’s when you get your results.”

