New York Yankees Trade Mike Tauchman to San Francisco Giants

The Yankees have traded outfielder Mike Tauchman to the Giants in exchange for left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta.

Blocked behind several outfielders within the organization, Tauchman was struggling to find playing time after a regression at the plate last season.

When Brett Gardner re-signed, and Clint Frazier was named the starting left fielder, it seemed like Tauchman was poised to fall short of the Opening Day roster during spring training. An injury to Luke Voit opened the door for Tauchman to secure a spot, but he's barely played over the first few weeks of the season.

Through New York's first 22 games, Tauchman made just four starts, appearing in 11 games. He was hitting .214 (3-for-14) in that span, stealing two bases and striking out six times.

Now, Tauchman heads back to the NL West, the division where he started his career (spending his first two big-league seasons with the Rockies).

The Yankees recalled infielder Tyler Wade from the alternate site before Tuesday night's game, filling Tauchman's spot on the bench.

It's the second trade New York has made with San Francisco this year as the Bombers dealt utility man Thairo Estrada to the Giants for cash considerations on April 11.

New York gets Peralta in the deal, adding another lefty arm to what's been the best bullpen in baseball to start the season. Peralta is in his sixth year in the Majors, allowing five runs over 8.1 frames so far this season. He's posted a 4.72 career ERA over 220 appearances dating back to his debut in 2016.

This deal shouldn't impact the Yankees' day-to-day distribution of playing time at all. Frazier will still get most of the starts in left field, with Gardner sprinkling in a few appearances here and there.

