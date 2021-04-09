James Paxton's Season Could Be Over After Tommy John Surgery Recommendation

Former New York Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton, who is now with the Seattle Mariners, learned that he will likely need to undergo Tommy John surgery on Thursday.

Paxton lasted only 24 pitches over 1.1 innings in his season debut on Tuesday before exiting with elbow discomfort. After undergoing an MRI, and receiving a second opinion, it was ultimately decided that the best course of action was for Paxton to receive surgery.

Tommy John surgery would keep him out for at least the remainder of the 2021 season.

The left-hander began his career with the Mariners, pitching six seasons for Seattle, before he was traded to the the Yankees in 2019.

Paxton went 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA in his first season in pinstripes but was unable to avoid the injury bug in his second year in the Bronx. Prior to the 2020 season, Paxton underwent a microscopic lumbar discectomy to remove a peridiscal cyst, which sidelined him for several months. The left-hander made only five appearances last season, posting a 6.64 ERA over 20.1 innings of work.

The 32-year-old became a free agent last winter before re-uniting with the Mariners on a one-year deal, worth $8.5 million. The Big Maple has struggled to stay healthy in his nine-year career and unfortunately, he will now miss significant time after Tommy John surgery.

Overall, the native of Canada has posted a 57-33 record, 3.59 ERA and 831 strikeouts in his career. He also has a no-hitter under his belt, which he recorded back in 2018 with Seattle.

