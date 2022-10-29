Tyler Wade is heading back to the American League West after his second stint with the Yankees didn't result in any big league playing time.

The utility man has agreed to a minor league deal with the Oakland Athletics, according to Baseball America's Chris Hilburn-Trenkle. Wade, a Murrieta, California native, elected minor league free agency earlier this month.

Wade began his career with the Yankees when they used a fourth-round pick on him in 2013. He debuted for the club in 2017, and his speed and versatility kept him in the Bronx through the 2021 season. Wade played in a career-high 103 games in 2021, but he only received 145 plate appearances.

The light-hitting Wade never could establish himself as a regular, and so the Yankees designated him for assignment before trading him to the Angels last November for a player to be named later. But Wade lasted just 67 big league games with the Halos before they traded him back to the Yankees in July.

Wade never made it back to the majors with New York. Instead, the 27-year-old only played at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre the rest of the year. He slashed .227/.353/.369 with four home runs, 16 RBI and 15 stolen bases over 42 games with the RailRiders.

Wade has played in 331 MLB games, including 264 for the Yankees. He is a lifetime .214/.291/.298 hitter with seven home runs, 41 RBI and 38 stolen bases. Wade has experience playing second base, third base, shortstop and all three outfield positions.

