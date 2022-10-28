3 Yankees Bullpen Staples Are Impending Free Agents. Will Any Return?

When Aroldis Chapman decided to skip a mandatory workout before the American League Division Series, it all but assured the end of his time in pinstripes.

The impending free agent has spent parts of every season since 2016 with the Yankees – he also won that year’s World Series with the Cubs following a midseason trade – and he’s mostly been New York’s closer. But he lost the job in 2022 following injuries and inconsistencies, and the worst year of his career ended with disciplinary action.

(Fitting, as Chapman’s Yankees tenure began with, and partly because of, disciplinary action.)

While Chapman’s departure is textbook addition by subtraction, two other staples from New York’s bullpen are also slated for free agency.

Chad Green, 31, has spent his entire major league career with the Yankees, dating back to 2016. Zack Britton, 34, has been with the club since 2018. Tommy John surgery hindered both of their 2022 campaigns, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the Yankees should say goodbye to the duo.

Pitchers typically need 12-18 months to recover from UCL reconstruction. Green underwent the procedure in early June, so a 2023 return is possible. Britton had the surgery in September 2021 and rejoined the Yankees this past September. He pushed himself in hopes of helping the team down the stretch, but his comeback was limited to three games due to arm fatigue. Manager Aaron Boone said Britton was in a “good spot” heading into the offseason when the pitcher was shut down.

Neither Green nor Britton should be expensive on the open market, and both are well-regarded in the clubhouse. The Yankees also know first-hand how dominant they can be when healthy, and New York has some other question marks and injuries in the pen. Depth wouldn’t hurt.

The right-handed Green had been a model of consistency, recording a 2.95 ERA from 2017-2021 while averaging 49 appearances per season. Britton, meanwhile, registered a 1.84 ERA from 2014-2020, and he also has experience closing.

If the Yankees were to get similar production on low-cost deals, the organization could devote resources to other areas of need. Of course, that’s a big if following a serious procedure like Tommy John surgery. Britton has also pitched in just 45 games since the start of 2020 due to other injuries and the pandemic, so it’s been a while since he’s had a full workload.

But other teams have taken fliers on Tommy John patients in the past and have been rewarded handsomely. If the Yankees don’t reunite with Green and/or Britton, the two shouldn’t have a problem finding suitors.

