Former Yankees Finding New Homes Overseas

A handful of pinstripers from the recent and distant past have signed in Asia this offseason.

A few former Yankees have taken their careers overseas this winter, signing with Japanese and Korean teams while MLB’s lockout persists.

The most recent was Iván Nova, who last played for the Yankees in 2016. The right-hander will pitch for the SSG Landers of the Korean Baseball Organization after inking a one-year deal that could pay him $1 million with incentives. Yonhap News’ Jeeho Yoo reported the deal on Dec. 20.

Nova, 34, debuted with the Yankees in 2010 before making a Rookie of the Year bid with 16 wins in 2011. Injuries and inconsistency plagued the rest of his career in New York, however, and he was traded to the Pirates during the 2016 season. Nova stayed in Pittsburgh through the 2018 season and pitched for the White Sox and Tigers over the next two years. Nova inked minor league deals with the Phillies and Rockies in 2021 but did not pitch in the majors last season.

Nova is not the only ex-Yankee who will make his KBO debut in 2022. Mike Tauchman signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Hanwha Eagles in early December.

After beginning his career with Colorado, the outfielder was one of New York’s surprise standouts during the “Next Man Up” 2019 season. Tauchman set career-highs with 13 homers, 47 RBI and a .277/.361/.504 slash line. However, his performance fell off in 2020 and the Yankees traded the 31-year-old to the Giants after 11 games in 2021. Tauchman hit .178 in 64 games for San Francisco.

While those two are heading to Korea, a pair of 2021 Yankees are off to Japan. Reliever Brooks Kriske joined the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, while first baseman Chris Gittens sought an opportunity with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles. Both teams are part of Nippon Professional Baseball, and the Golden Eagles employ former Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka.

READ: Ex-Yankees Masahiro Tanaka, Chris Gittens Are Now Teammates in Japan

Kriske, 27, recorded a 14.40 ERA in 16 games for the Yankees over the last two seasons. The righty finished the 2021 season in Baltimore, where he didn’t fare much better. The 27-year-old Gittens, a long-time minor leaguer with power, hit just one homer while batting .111 over his first 16 MLB games in 2021.

Breyvic Valera, another player who saw a brief stint in New York, also signed with an NPB team, the Orix Buffaloes. The 29-year-old infielder appeared in 12 games for the Yankees in 2019 and has since played for the Blue Jays.

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.