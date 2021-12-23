Yankees' Aaron Boone Gushes Over Top Prospect Anthony Volpe

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave some high praise to shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe, saying he's excited about Volpe's future in the organization.

While Yankees manager Aaron Boone is unable to speak about the players on New York's 40-man roster, due to MLB's ongoing lockout this winter, the skipper is allowed to talk about certain minor leaguers within the organization.

That in mind, when asked about top prospect Anthony Volpe on Wednesday afternoon in a Zoom presser with reporters, Boone was able to provide a thorough evaluation of the young shortstop, saying he's the full package.

"I've seen him a couple times this winter at different events," Boone said. "I remember when he signed with us, I remember it being a rainy, crappy day in New York, where him and his family came down, and they signed. And I remember hearing about all of his intangibles. Like, man, this guy's a great leader, he makes people better around them. And I remember thinking to myself, 'alright, this was our first-round pick, can he play?' Well, I think he's showing that he can really play and obviously somebody that we're incredibly excited about."

Volpe was tremendous in 2021, raking with Low-A Tampa before a promotion to High-A Hudson Valley. Across both levels, Volpe hit .294 (121-for-412) with 27 home runs, 113 runs scored, 86 RBI, 33 stolen bases and a 1.027 OPS over 109 games.

A product of Delbarton High School in New Jersey, Volpe is now New York's No. 1 prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

"I've gotten a little peek into some of those intangible things, the way he carries himself, the way he communicates, the way he talks," Boone added. "Obviously, there's an incredible work ethic there. There's this confidence with humility mixed in. I'm really excited about the player, but also the person that I've gotten to see so far."

Volpe will likely start the 2022 season in Double-A, but could continue to ascend through New York's farm system very quickly. MLB Pipeline listed the 20-year-old's estimated arrival time in the big leagues 2023.

Depending on how the Yankees approach free agency at the conclusion of the lockout, and whether fellow top prospect Oswald Peraza continues to develop, Volpe is in line to be New York's shortstop of the future in the Bronx.

