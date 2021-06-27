Gerrit Cole's Worst Start With Yankees Leads to Another Red Sox Sweep

It didn't take long for Gerrit Cole's first start at Fenway Park in a Yankees uniform to go awry.

Cole served up a leadoff home run to Kiké Hernández on the very first pitch of his outing, part of a disastrous four-run first inning. By the time Cole was taken out of the game—allowing five earned runs over five frames—the damage was already done.

New York dropped to 0-6 on the season against their rivals, losing 9-2 with their ace on the mound.

Six runs allowed in the loss is the most Cole has permitted in a single start since joining the Yankees last season. While he recorded six strikeouts, settling into a bit of a groove after the forgettable first inning, Sunday was Cole's first time giving up three homers with eight hits while toeing the rubber for New York.

As has been the case recently, the offense continued to struggle, unable to capitalize on run-scoring opportunities. Boston's Eduardo Rodríguez kept the Bombers' bats at bay through six innings, striking out eight.

Aaron Judge put the Yankees on the board with a booming two-run shot in the sixth (his 17th big fly of the season). With the bases loaded in the seventh—as the tying run—Judge popped out to end the threat. New York finished 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, leaving seven runners on base and scattering seven hits in the loss.

Two three-game sweeps at the hands of the Red Sox extends the Yankees' longest winless start to a season against their rival since 2009.

Hernández's home run off Cole in the first was the first time in Cole's career the right-hander allowed a homer on the first pitch of an outing. Four batters later, third baseman Rafael Devers unloaded on an 0-2 fastball from Cole right down the heart of the plate, sending a three-run blast 451 feet to right.

Boston's designated hitter J.D. Martinez added a solo homer to straightaway center off Cole in the third. The Red Sox would add another home run, and three total runs, off the Yankees' bullpen.

With the loss, the Yankees fall to 40-37 on the season. They'll return home on Monday for a week-long homestand, beginning with four games against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium.

