Yankees Still Can't Beat Red Sox, Drop Fifth Straight to Start Season

Baseball's best rivalry couldn't be more one-sided this season.

The Yankees fell once again to the Red Sox on Saturday night, dropping to 0-5 against Boston in 2021.

Stifled by Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi, who twirled 7.2 innings of one-run ball, the Yankees were nearly shutout. DJ LeMahieu chased the right-hander with a solo shot in the top of the eighth, but that wasn't enough in a 4-2 loss.

New York made it interesting in that eighth inning, loading the bases on three consecutive two-out walks with Hirokazu Sawamura on the mound. Ex-Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino came in from the bullpen and extinguished the rally, though, getting Luke Voit to ground out to shortstop and end the threat.

LeMahieu added an RBI single off Ottavino with two outs in the ninth, but the right-hander eventually shut the door, clinching a second-consecutive series victory over their rivals.

As much as the Yankees' offense had turned a bit of a corner in recent weeks, winning seven of their last nine games entering this series, the offense was once again unable to string hits together. New York had nine scattered knocks on the night, four coming from LeMahieu, but the second baseman's opposite-field blast in the eighth was their lone extra-base hit.

The final five spots in the Yankees' order combined to go 1-for-19 with four strikeouts and eight men left on base.

What's interesting about New York's struggles against Boston to start the year is how the scales were tipped in the opposite direction a season ago.

The Yankees went 9-1 against Boston in 2020, going 7-0 at Yankee Stadium and 2-1 at Fenway Park. Their .900 winning percentage in 2020—albeit in a shortened season due to the pandemic—was the highest season-series winning percentage over the Sox in franchise history.

A tough stretch to start the campaign doesn't necessarily indicate the worst-case scenario for this team in 2021. The Bombers will have 14 more opportunities to defeat Boston this summer, ample chances to make up some ground in the American League East.

In fact, in the months before New York won their 27th World Series title, the Yankees started the 2009 season 0-8 against the Red Sox, their worst start against Boston in franchise history. They went on to win nine of the final 10 games between these two teams, gathering momentum before a deep run in the postseason.

