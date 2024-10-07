Here's How Yankees Fans Could Help Keep Juan Soto in Pinstripes
The success of the New York Yankees' 25-year-old slugger Juan Soto in his first Yankees season may be the team's best 2024 storyline.
It didn't take long for Soto to become one of the Yankees' most beloved players. And what's not to love? He has performed at an MVP level this season, remained healthy, and exuded confidence that appears to rub off on his teammates.
All indications are that Soto loves being in the Bronx, too. But the question is whether this one-season stint with the Yankees has done enough to show Soto that he should re-sign with the team this offseason (so long as the price is right).
While it may sound absurd that Yankees fans could help convince Soto to stay in pinstripes, an October 7 article from The Athletic's Brendan Kuty suggests they may already be doing so.
"Juan Soto waited. Then he waited some more. Then after Gerrit Cole went through his windup and threw a pitch, Soto turned and saluted the Bleacher Creatures, who had been chanting his name for 15 seconds during the 'Roll Call' that’s become tradition at the start of every game at Yankee Stadium," Kuty wrote.
"Roll Call" is when Yankee Stadium's right-field 'Bleacher Creatures' chant at each Yankees position player until they receive an acknowledgment in the first inning.
Saturday was Soto's first postseason "Roll Call". While Kuty's article quotes Yankees super-fan Milton saying, "When we do the roll call, [Soto] milks it," the 25-year-old seemed to milk Saturday's chant even more than usual.
When Soto was asked about this on Saturday, he said, "It was incredible. They get loud. They really surprised me today.”
So how can Yankees fans help keep Soto in pinstripes? Keep up with these enthusiastic "Roll Call" chants his way.
It may help remind him what he has built (and will hopefully continue to build) in the Bronx.