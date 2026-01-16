Bo Bichette Mets' Signing Was Yankees Worst Possible Outcome

First it was Kyle Tucker, now it's Bo Bichette. While both signed outrageous contracts, that's the state of the MLB and it's something the New York Yankees need to adapt to.

Instead, they're hung up on two-years of a contract with Cody Bellinger that hasn't gone anywhere for what feels like months. If Beli goes elsewhere, the Yankees would have struck out on every major free agent.

Rock bottom is near, and that's not a place the Yankees are too familiar with. Their slow offseason hasn't gone according to plan, unless the addition of Ryan Weathers somehow makes up for everything.

Spoiler alert, it won't. The Yankees are in the worst spot possible, and at this point a reunion with Bellinger is their best possible outcome.

Yankees Strike Out On Bo Bichette

Infielder Bo Bichette and the New York Mets are in agreement on a three-year, $126 million contract, sources tell ESPN.



After losing the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes, the Mets pivot quickly and get one of the best players left on the market. @WillSammon was first on the deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 16, 2026

The Yankees put Bichette on the backburner as they didn't feel like he'd be a suitable option at shortstop. That sentence doesn't even seem real, and it's extremely infuriating to have to type out.

The two-time All-Star left Toronto for New York, but not the Yankees. He'll be going to their rival, the Mets, on a three-year deal worth $126 Million.

At the end of the day, the Yankees once again failed to compete with these numbers. After learning of Tucker's contract, it's no surprise why they came up short in pursuit of the Dodgers latest signing. That said, it doesn't excuse the fact they weren't able to sign any of the big names that hit the market this winter.

Cody Bellinger Isn't Good Enough

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) slides into home plate to score as Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narváez (75) awaits the throw in the fourth inning during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

No matter what Beli did on the Yankees last year, bringing him back on a long-term contract simply isn't good enough. No one expected the Yankees to bring in Tucker, Bichette, and Bellinger, but somehow they're stuck with arguably the worst option out of the three.

To make matters worse, they're going to be stuck with him for the longest. It's far too late to let Bellinger walk at this stage in the negotiations. Now, he holds all the power.

There's a world where Beli gets a better offer elsewhere and takes that, leaving the Yankees with absolutely nothing. They can't afford to lose Bellinger at this stage, but they're also at a point where they can't be afraid to overpay him. Looking at the current market, it's probably going to take a six-year deal with a few opt-outs to make it happen.

