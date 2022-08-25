Highlights From the Yankees’ 2023 Schedule

The Yankees and the rest of Major League Baseball revealed schedules for the 2023 season on Wednesday, and changes are coming.

For the first time ever, all 30 teams will play each other. Schedules will consist of 52 divisional games, 64 intraleague games and 46 interleague games. In addition, every team will play on Opening Day (March 30), Jackie Robinson Day (April 15), Lou Gehrig Day (June 2), July 4, Roberto Clemente Day (September 15) and Game 162 (October 1).

The new format means the Yankees will face each of their American League East rivals 13 times apiece. You can see New York’s complete 2023 slate directly below, followed by some of the schedule’s highlights.

Opening Day vs. San Francisco Giants

The Yankees will start the season off with a visit from the Giants, who haven’t been to the Bronx since 2016. The two teams and the rest of MLB will celebrate Opening Day on March 30, followed by a customary off day. New York’s opening series resumes on April 1 and concludes the following day.

May 26-28 vs. San Diego Padres

A young, exciting Padres team will visit New York in May. The recently suspended Fernando Tatis Jr. could recover from shoulder surgery by then. San Diego also boasts Manny Machado and Juan Soto, among others, which means this series should have plenty of star power.

June 2-4 @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Speaking of star power, the Yankees will be in Los Angeles for Lou Gehrig Day on June 2. The Dodgers and the Yankees have been two of baseball’s best teams in 2022; it’s possible they meet in the World Series this year before matching up next season.

June 9-11 vs. Boston Red Sox

The Yankees and Red Sox won’t play until June in 2023, and the first series between the two foes will take place at Yankee Stadium. New York won’t wait long to visit Fenway Park, though. Boston will host the rivalry from June 16-18.

June 13-14 & July 25-26, Subway Series

Once again, the Yankees and Mets will split the Subway Series over four games. The first two will take place at Citi Field in June before the Yankees host in late July.

August 3-6, vs. Houston Astros

The Yankees will host another rival for four games when the Astros come to town in early August. New York will only spend three games in Houston when the Bombers play at Minute Maid Park from Sept. 1-3.

Roberto Clemente Day, September 15, @ Pittsburgh Pirates

The Yankees will have the honor of playing in Pittsburgh on Roberto Clemente Day next season. Clemente was a Pirates icon, in addition to a beloved humanitarian.

