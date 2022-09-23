Homers Hurting Gerrit Cole as Yanks Face Team That’s Hit Most Off Him

As Aaron Judge hits dingers at a historic pace, Gerrit Cole is in the midst of his own home run chase.

That’s not a good thing when you’re a pitcher making $36 million a year, but opponents have taken the Yankees ace deep 29 times this season entering Cole’s Friday start against the Red Sox. That’s the second most in the American League behind Toronto’s José Berríos (30) and tied for the second-most Cole has allowed in a single season. Cole, who also served up 29 homers with the Astros in 2019, gave up 31 with the Pirates in 2017.

With a few weeks left in the 2022 season, Cole could top his personal worst.

Cole has traditionally struggled with the longball, but that obviously doesn’t make him a bad pitcher. He finished second in Cy Young voting the last time he surrendered 29 homers in a season, and he still has a respectable – if underwhelming – 3.41 ERA over 30 starts and 182.1 innings this year. With a staff-leading 3.2 fWAR, Cole is still, unsurprisingly, Aaron Boone’s preferred choice for the Yankees’ first playoff game next month.

But homers have been hurting Cole at an accelerated rate lately, as he’s permitted eight over his last five starts and five over his last two starts. Cole most recently gave up two dingers and four earned runs to the Brewers on Sept. 18. Although the Yankees won in Milwaukee, another homer-happy outing irked Cole.

“I don’t really have an answer,” he said, per the New York Post. “In some cases, it’s kind of remarkable. I need to be better.”

While Cole said he had no answer, he and Boone added that teams have been “hunting” for pitches they can drive against the righty.

“Part of it is they’re hunting slug [power] against him and looking for things more than with any other pitcher, knowing they could embarrass themselves or swing poorly at stuff,’’ Boone explained.

Cole could throw these so-called hunters off by adjusting his pitch usage. He did admit that he may “need a little camouflage.”

That’s an idea worth exploring against Boston on Friday, as the Red Sox have hit more homers off Cole this season (7) and throughout his career (17) than any other team in baseball. Third baseman Rafael Devers has been a particular deep threat against Cole, as he has six career homers off the 32-year-old, including three this season.

But the home runs have not been a problem limited to the Red Sox. Rather, they’ve been a consistent theme throughout Cole’s career. It’s just been more of an issue lately.

“We keep looking at everything,’’ Boone said. “I know he’s certainly frustrated by it.”

