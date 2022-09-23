Skip to main content

'Job's Not Finished': Yankees Focused on Ultimate Goal as They Clinch Playoff Spot

The Yankees are officially headed to the playoffs for the sixth season in a row, clinching a postseason bid on Thursday with their win over the Red Sox.
NEW YORK — After receiving the Yankees' championship belt in the clubhouse on Thursday night, a symbolic reward for a walk-off base hit in New York's 5-4 win over the Red Sox, Josh Donaldson delivered a speech in front of his teammates.

The third baseman singled out Jameson Taillon for setting the tone with six scoreless innings. He praised the likes of right fielder Aaron Judge and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa for their defense, specifically in the ninth inning.

That's when he finished his address with the following four words.

Welcome to the postseason.

New York clinched a playoff spot with their win on Thursday night, returning to the dance for the sixth straight year. It's their 24th trip to the playoffs in the last 28 years, their 58th postseason appearance in Yankees franchise history.

Instead of a champagne shower or any sort of raucous celebration, however, Donaldson's acknowledgement was the extent of it. The Yankees dispersed, taking their showers and cooling down from the win before heading home.

Why didn't the Yankees let their hair down a little more after such a hard-earned achievement? 

It's pretty simple, actually.

"Job's not finished," Judge said.

Judge, his teammates and this club's coaching staff understand that a postseason bid has meaning. Yankees manager Aaron Boone pointed out that a lot of highs, lows, blood, sweat, tears and adversity went into this official update. But this team is eyeing a prize far more significant than just a trip to the postseason.

"Knowing that we're in the dance is nice, but obviously, we're hoping to clinch the division and do bigger things," Taillon said. 

The message is clear. Don't take this opportunity for granted, but don't think this is the end of the road either. There's more work to be done. 

"This is step number one, step number one of many steps to come, that's for sure," Judge added.

