Insider Believes AL East Rival Manager 'Eyeing' Yankees, Dodgers
This turn of events would be a big shock given the way the New York Yankees have dominated through their first 71 games of the 2024 regular season.
Boston Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo, who is also known for breaking big scoops, appeared on Foul Territory on Thursday to discuss the future of manager Alex Cora.
Cotillo believes that Cora will not be back with Boston after this season, and that the skipper is "eyeing" the Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers as possible landing destinations.
Cotillo's reasoning behind Cora being a possibility for the Yankees and Dodgers, two of the best teams in baseball at the moment, is that if these clubs dissapoint in the postseason then they could be looking for a change at manager.
Yankees skipper Aaron Boone has led the Yankees to an MLB-leading 49-22 record this season, and the Bronx Bombers look like World Series favorites.
However, the Yankees did move on from Joe Girardi after his 2017 team shattered expectations by going all the way to the ALCS before falling to the eventual world champion Houston Astros. Prior to the following season, Boone ultimately replaced Girardi and has led the Yankees to five postseason appearances in his first six seasons as manager.
But the Yankees have not been back to the World Series since Girardi led them to their 27th championship back in 2009.
Boone has done a more than solid job with the Yankees, but the expectations to end their title drought are through the roof this year. So, if they wind up running out of gas and come up shorter than expected, Cotillo's speculation could become a reality, but time will tell.
If Cora does in fact want the Yankees' job, it's currently just a pipe dream since Boone is managing the best team in the league as of this date.