Ryan Weathers Reflects on Continuing Father's Yankees Legacy

The New York Yankees have their next starting pitcher in Ryan Weathers, whom they acquired from the Miami Marlins earlier this week in exchange for four prospects.

Ryan, however, is not the only Weathers to have appeared in Pinstripes. His father, David, also played for the Marlins (then the Florida Marlins) beginning in 1993 until he was traded to the Yankees in 1996.

David Weathers was part of the Yankees squad that won the World Series before being traded in 1997 to the Cleveland Guardians (then the Cleveland Indians). By the end of his career, David would play with nine teams, but only won a championship ring in New York.

Ryan Weathers Honored to Wear Pinstripes Like Father David Weathers

While the elder Weathers was able to share his feelings about his son joining the same team with whom he won a World Series with The Athletic earlier this week, Ryan took the time to share his reflections with SNY.

"We've kind of had weird[ly] similar paths to how we got to New York, both being with the Marlins and going to the Yankees. He still says that '96, when he got that big punch out that it's the loudest he's ever heard Yankee Stadium," he said, "I'm looking forward to putting the Pinstripes on. It's an incredible honor when an organization of this caliber wants me to pitch for them, it's an unbelievable honor."

Ryan Weathers says this is the best he's felt physically in "a year and a half" as he gets ready to join the Yankees pic.twitter.com/eIoazwL7Jp — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) January 15, 2026

While the younger Weathers has a troubling injury history that has made many Yankees faithful feel trepidatious about celebrating his addition, it's undeniable that New York needed more pitching depth. Three of their starters — Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt and Carlos Rodón — will be on the Injured List on Opening Day. While Schmidt and Rodón should return by the summer, Cole might not be able to start a game all season.

By the middle of the season Weathers could be moved to more of a depth role or even be used as trade fodder. However, the Yankees are filling a massive, immediate need by adding him to the rotation they'll start the season with.

With Weathers on the team, the Yankees have a stop gap to help ace Max Fried and rookie sensation Cam Schlittler at the beginning of the year. Hopefully, Weathers can stay healthy and honor his father's legacy by helping bring another World Series Championship banner to the Bronx.

