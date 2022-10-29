Jose Trevino Exceeded Expectations in First Season With Yankees

When the Yankees traded for Jose Trevino on April 2, no one knew New York had acquired an All-Star catcher.

The trade, which sent Albert Abreu and Robby Ahlstrom to the Rangers, happened just a few days before Opening Day. Ben Rortvedt, acquired in a separate deal with the Twins, figured to be New York’s backup entering spring training, but an oblique injury made space for Trevino and ultimately allowed him to seize the starting job from Kyle Higashioka.

On Thursday, Trevino won his first Fielding Bible Award, which recognizes outstanding defense. He became the first Yankees catcher to do so after leading his position in Defensive Runs Saved (21), Catcher Framing Runs (17) and Strike Rate (53.9%).

Trevino’s glove is what attracted the Yankees, who made it their mission to improve their defense behind the plate after several years of Gary Sánchez. But it was Trevino’s career year at the plate that helped him earn his first trip to the Midsummer Classic and move beyond a platoon role with Higashioka.

While generally modest numbers, Trevino exceeded offensive expectations while playing in a career-high 115 games. The 29-year-old slashed .248/.283/.388 while setting personal bests with 11 home runs, 43 RBI and a 91 wRC+.

Thirty-one of those RBI came with runners in scoring position; Trevino slashed a clutch .355/.396/.505 in such situations.

Higashioka, by comparison, slashed .227/.264/.389 with 10 home runs, 31 RBI and an 83 wRC+ over 83 games. He added three Defensive Runs Saved, four Catcher Framing Runs and a 48.7% Strike Rate.

Most of Higashioka’s offensive production came late in the season, as he hit .294 with five home runs and 15 RBI after the start of August. Trevino, meanwhile, tailed off toward the end, hitting just .177 in September.

But unlike the end of Sánchez’s tenure, there was no debate about who the Yankees’ top catcher entering the postseason. With a condensed schedule, Higashioka started two playoff games, both with Luis Severino on the mound. Severino had thrown well with Higashioka receiving toward the end of the 2022 campaign.

Trevino’s first postseason matched the end of his regular season, as he hit .045 with one RBI before the Astros swept New York in the American League Championship Series. But there’s no debating that his first year in pinstripes was an overall success.

Trevino gave the Yankees the best backstop defense in baseball, and his bat was more of an asset that his previous stats suggested. More than anything, though, he stabilized the catcher position for New York, giving the club one less thing to worry about this offseason.

