This Yankees Free Agent Has Unfinished Business in New York

Aaron Judge isn't the only Yankees outfielder entering free agency this offseason.

There's another that doesn't feel fulfilled after a brief stretch in pinstripes.

Andrew Benintendi, a rental acquired ahead of the trade deadline this summer, told Greg Joyce of the New York Post that he's open to returning to the Yankees this offseason.

After an injury ended his season prematurely, holding him out for the postseason, Benintendi doesn't believe he was able to show Yankees fans what he's truly capable of.

"You get traded over and you want to help the team get far in the playoffs,” he said. “I started off slow. I don’t know, I just feel like I didn’t play my best baseball when I was here, healthy.”

There are no guarantees that Benintendi will be back, though. The veteran added that he will "listen to every team" this offseason.

New York sent three pitching prospects to the Royals to grab Benintendi, one of the best left-handed hitters available at this year's deadline. Over 33 games with the Yankees, the left fielder slashed .254/.331/.404 with two home runs and 14 runs scored. Benintendi hit .320 with the Royals across 93 games before the trade, part of his seventh MLB season.

On September 2, Benintendi suffered a broken hook of his hamate bone. He was "close" to returning during the postseason, but ended up watching from the sidelines as his new team was eliminated by the Astros in the American League Championship Series.

“Obviously I wanted to be out there and do what I could to help the team win,” Benintendi said. “But there’s only so much you can do. It just sucks that it didn’t heal in time.”

New York's outfield for next season is a huge question mark entering this offseason. There's a chance Judge doesn't return, leaving gargantuan shoes to fill in right field at Yankee Stadium. Even if he does re-sign and stick around for the foreseeable future, there's still an open spot in left field.

Harrison Bader, another trade deadline acquisition, will start in center field with one year remaining on his current contract. As of now, either Aaron Hicks or infielder-turned-outfielder Oswaldo Cabrera would factor into the playing time equation in left.

Bringing Benintendi back for another season would provide this lineup with a consistent contact-first bat, a player capable of leading off or providing some pop to the middle and bottom of the order. That's something New York was missing during the playoffs—the Yankees managed just 21 hits, a .501 OPS and nine total runs in the ALCS, a four-game sweep.

Benintendi plays quality defense as well. The 28-year-old won a Gold Glove Award in left field last season. He's a finalist for that same award again in 2022.

