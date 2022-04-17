Donaldson's two-run homer came moments after a 49-minute rain delay in Baltimore, the second weather delay of the game.

BALTIMORE — Somebody forgot to tell Josh Donaldson that the rain delay in Baltimore had come to a close.

The slugger, otherwise known as the Bringer of Rain, clobbered his first home run with the Yankees moments after play resumed in the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday night.

Donaldson's blast traveled 403 feet to center field, leaving his bat at 108.5 mph. He knew it was gone as soon as it cracked off his lumber, dropping his bat in style.

New York's offense had been dormant through the first four innings on Saturday night. A trend through the first week of the regular season, the Yankees were hitless in six at-bats with runners in scoring position prior to the 49-minute delay.

As soon as play resumed, however, New York was able to pour it on.

Aaron Judge started things off against Orioles right-hander Travis Lakins Sr. with a walk, setting up an Anthony Rizzo RBI single, driving home Aaron Hicks from second base.

Moments later, Giancarlo Stanton obliterated a cutter up in the zone, sending a 114.7-mph double into the gap in left. Judge scored with ease and Rizzo was initially ruled safe at home plate—replay review changed the call, knotting the score at 2-2.

Two pitches later, Donaldson went yard, giving New York a 4-2 lead.

The home run for Donaldson is the 252nd of his illustrious career and his first in a Yankees uniform. He hit three home runs during Grapefruit League play in spring training.

Entering play on Saturday night, Donaldson was hitting .188/.235/.219 (6-for-32) with three runs scored, two walks and 13 strikeouts over eight games.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.